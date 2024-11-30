George Clooney 'Fuming' He Was 'Seduced by Barack Obama' into Putting the Boot into Joe Biden – Before Being Blamed For Trump Win
Activist actor George Clooney is outraged after being manipulated by former President Barack Obama into lobbying for Kamala Harris to take faltering Joe Biden's place in the 2024 election – and then getting thrown under the bus by his onetime buddy when she lost, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals", a showbiz insider said.
Clooney, 63, wrote an opinion piece in July calling for President Biden to drop his reelection campaign, citing his declining mental faculties.
"We are not going to win in November with this president", he declared. Biden, 82, heeded that advice 11 days later, ceding his campaign to Vice President Harris. And the minute Kamala's historic bid for the White House came up short, Clooney started taking heat! "Since I'm in a deep depression and feel like lashing out at someone, what's the plan now, George Clooney?" One of his many same-party critics writes on social media. "It's all George Clooney's fault!"
Meanwhile, Trump supporters gleefully taunted the uber-liberal star.
"Trump should not forget to thank Hollywood celebrities – especially George Clooney", cracked one poster.
A political mole told RadarOnline.com it was Obama who urged Clooney to call for Biden – his own vice president – to end his sputtering campaign, fearing the fallout if he did it himself.
"Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack's surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away", explained the source. "Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he's trying to walk away from it all.
"George feels duped and vows he's not going to be anyone's political water boy anymore."
Along with the ire of Democrats, Clooney is now said to be bracing for a possible onslaught by his longtime nemesis, vengeful President-elect Donald Trump.
"George feels he stepped up and took a bullet for the team, and now everyone's complaining about the bloodbath", explained the source. "Lots of celebrities, like Beyoncé, were on the campaign trail pumping up Kamala, but George became the face of the Hollywood liberals by directly calling for Biden to end his campaign and throwing the whole process into chaos.
"He thinks Obama should come forward and say that George did the right thing and it isn't his fault that it didn't work out.
"But he doesn't expect that will be forthcoming. and it's left George feeling like a patsy."
