Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia Home Swatted For Sixth Time, Claims Prank Caller Wants Her 'Murdered By Police'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reported another “swatting” incident at her home, marking the sixth time since August for the far-right congresswoman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“I was swatted for the 6th time last night,” Greene tweeted to her 1.1 million followers on Tuesday.
“Swatting” refers to an event where a prank or fake emergency call is made, forcing a large number of armed officers to be dispatched to the scene.
The sixth incident of swatting to take place at Greene’s home is the latest in a string of incidents that started this year.
“Swatting is a very serious crime,” Greene continued in her tweet this week.
“The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police,” Green claimed in her tweet. “But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime.”
The congresswoman added, “God bless my local police,” a change in tone from her cries to defund the FBI on her social media accounts following the seizure of classified documents at former president Donald Trump’s Florida home Mar-a-Lago.
Greene claimed the swatting began in August when cops from Rome, Georgia, were dispatched to her home two nights in a row.
Police were called to Greene’s residence for the first swatting incident after receiving a call that there had been a shooting at the home. Three weeks before the first call was made, Greene’s husband, Perry, filed for divorce from the Republican congresswoman after it was alleged she was having an affair.
One night later, an individual, who identified himself as Wayne Greene, said he planned to kill himself and his family at Greene’s address.
The fake call was allegedly in reference to the congresswoman’s right-winged opposition to the transgender community and gender-affirming health care. The individual who made the call identified themselves as transgender.
Three more events occurred following the back-to-back incidents.
Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett confirmed that cops "did receive a false report of a crime at … Greene’s residence.”
The FBI is currently investigating the incidents, although the congresswoman did not acknowledge their involvement in her tweets nor offer the same sentiments as she did to local police.
No arrests have been made so far.