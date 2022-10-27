Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia Home Swatted For Sixth Time, Claims Prank Caller Wants Her 'Murdered By Police'

The sixth incident of swatting to take place at Greene’s home is the latest in a string of incidents that started this year.

“Swatting is a very serious crime,” Greene continued in her tweet this week.

“The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police,” Green claimed in her tweet. “But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime.”

The congresswoman added, “God bless my local police,” a change in tone from her cries to defund the FBI on her social media accounts following the seizure of classified documents at former president Donald Trump’s Florida home Mar-a-Lago.

Greene claimed the swatting began in August when cops from Rome, Georgia, were dispatched to her home two nights in a row.