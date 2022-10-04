Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Ex-Lover' Offering Tantric Retreats In Wake Of Politician's Husband Filing For Divorce Following Affair Rumors

marjorie taylor greene ex lover retreats divorce cheating
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 4 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Marjorie Taylor Greene's rumored ex-lover has been hosting a series of sex retreats on the heels of her 27-year marriage blowing up. Craig Ivey, who touts himself as a "polyamorous tantric sex guru," offered three-day workshops "integrating classical tantra, neo tantra, sacred sexuality, and spirituality," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivey's retreats are being held at his $955,000 "dome home" in Washington State, but he doesn't live there alone. Marjorie's rumored fling lives on the property with his partner Katie Kovacich, two other females, and a male friend.

marjorie taylor greene ex lover retreats divorce cheating
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Ivey's upcoming events are themed. "Ecstatic Dance and Cuddles" will be offered on October 16, and a "Where The Wild Things Are Halloween Party" will take place on October 29.

According to Daily Mail, Ivey's alleged affair with Marjorie reportedly took place in 2012, but the scandal was only uncovered last year. The outlet also alleges he was one of the two men she reportedly had extramarital relationships with.

marjorie taylor greene ex lover retreats divorce cheating
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Representative from Georgia's husband of nearly three decades, Perry Greene, filed for divorce last month. In the filing, he claimed their relationship was "irretrievably broken," but praised her in a statement following his decision to pull the plug on their marriage.

"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done," Perry stated last week. "As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."

Marjorie released a statement too.

Article continues below advertisement
marjorie taylor greene ex lover retreats divorce cheating
Source: Mega

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom," she said.

She added, "I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple married in 1995 and share three adult kids. Their divorce comes on the heels of a viral video that showed a gun control advocate appearing to be kicked by Marjorie. Her team denied any incident took place.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.