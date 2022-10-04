Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Ex-Lover' Offering Tantric Retreats In Wake Of Politician's Husband Filing For Divorce Following Affair Rumors
Marjorie Taylor Greene's rumored ex-lover has been hosting a series of sex retreats on the heels of her 27-year marriage blowing up. Craig Ivey, who touts himself as a "polyamorous tantric sex guru," offered three-day workshops "integrating classical tantra, neo tantra, sacred sexuality, and spirituality," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivey's retreats are being held at his $955,000 "dome home" in Washington State, but he doesn't live there alone. Marjorie's rumored fling lives on the property with his partner Katie Kovacich, two other females, and a male friend.
Ivey's upcoming events are themed. "Ecstatic Dance and Cuddles" will be offered on October 16, and a "Where The Wild Things Are Halloween Party" will take place on October 29.
According to Daily Mail, Ivey's alleged affair with Marjorie reportedly took place in 2012, but the scandal was only uncovered last year. The outlet also alleges he was one of the two men she reportedly had extramarital relationships with.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Representative from Georgia's husband of nearly three decades, Perry Greene, filed for divorce last month. In the filing, he claimed their relationship was "irretrievably broken," but praised her in a statement following his decision to pull the plug on their marriage.
"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done," Perry stated last week. "As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."
Marjorie released a statement too.
“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom," she said.
She added, "I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."
The former couple married in 1995 and share three adult kids. Their divorce comes on the heels of a viral video that showed a gun control advocate appearing to be kicked by Marjorie. Her team denied any incident took place.