Police Launch Manhunt For David Beckham Look-Alike Accused Of Burglary, CCTV Footage Shows Suspect's Uncanny Resemblance To Soccer Hunk

U.K. police are on a manhunt for a David Beckham look-alike who broke into a building site, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police have released CCTV footage of a young lad donning a pageboy-style hat and red jacket as he allegedly broke into a construction site. The released footage has caused a storm of coy conversations around the unknown man’s uncanny resemblance to the former England soccer star.

It’s the latest in a string of headlines surrounding rumors that the Beckham’s marriage is on the rocks. The incident also comes on the heels of the famous family being victims of a home break-in earlier this year.