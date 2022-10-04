Angelina Jolie Spotted With Daughter Zahara In NYC Ahead Of Bombshell News That Brad Pitt Allegedly 'Choked' & 'Struck' Two Of Their Children
Angelina Jolie was seen with her oldest daughter just hours before the bombshell accusations about her ex-husband Brad Pitt came to light, RadarOnline.com has learned. The mother of six, 47, looked tense as she walked out of a building in New York City and into a car with Zahara, 17, trailing closely behind on Tuesday.
Jolie's mood appeared to match the weather. She folded her arms and failed to smile while making the short trip in the rain. Sporting an all-black ensemble, the Maleficent actress bundled up in the cold while wearing a long jacket, oversized pants, and platform sandals with an open toe.
Hours after the photos of Jolie and Zahara hit the web, bombshell allegations about her now-infamous private plane fight with her ex-husband were released, including shocking accusations that he "choked" one of their children and "struck" another as they rushed to their mother's rescue.
A countersuit was filed on Tuesday, disclosing the allegations that led the actor to be investigated by the FBI for child abuse. He was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.
According to the documents, Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face" during the altercation with Jolie. The filing also claimed that the Bullet Train star “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt was accused of being intoxicated and pouring beer on Jolie — but we've now learned he also allegedly threw alcohol on their children.
“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the countersuit read.
The suit claimed Jolie "grabbed" Pitt to intervene and that she was allegedly injured in the process. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing stated.
“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”
Months ago, Jolie was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed and produced no charges for the actor.
Following the fight, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. The two have been at war over the custody of their children ever since.