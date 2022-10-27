'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Shades Kathy Hilton After She's Accused Of Using Homophobic Slur In Explosive Part 3 Reunion
Lisa Rinna wasted no time, shading her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton after Erika Jayne accused the hotel heiress of using a homophobic slur during part three of the explosive reunion, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Hours after Kathy's alleged slur was teased ahead of Wednesday's episode, Rinna threw a subtle jab at her latest enemy. Posting a rainbow flag, the notorious pot-stirrer made it clear that she's an ally of the LGBTQ community.
"I stand with and support the #lgbtq community always and forever," Rinna wrote. While she didn't use Kathy's name, fans read between the lines.
The timing couldn't have been more perfect to fire shots at RHOBH co-star, considering all eyes were on Kathy for her only appearance at the reunion where she defended herself over her Aspen meltdown, which wasn't caught on camera by Bravo.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Kathy got into a shouting match with a "rude" employee at a bar in Aspen after she asked if the DJ could play Michael Jackson's 1982 hit, Billie Jean. The staffer told the philanthropist-turned-housewife to "go back to L.A.," which sent Kathy over the edge.
Erika added another layer when she divulged that Kathy allegedly called the DJ "an old f------ f--."
“I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset,” Erika claimed during the final installment of the Season 12 reunion. “I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She says, ‘The DJ’s an old f------- f--,’ and walked off.”
Kathy denied using the slur. “I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster that you tried to…” she fought back.
Erika and Kathy ended up throwing insults at each other in a heated back and forth she said, she said moment. “Anybody that knows me knows I don’t talk like that,” Kathy stated, to which the singer fired back, “And anybody that knows me knows I’m not lying.”
That's when Kathy went for the jugular.
“Oh, really?” she asked. “I have a little more credibility than you.” Kathy then pointed to her “sterling reputation."
Rinna was the most vocal at the end of the season after claiming she was the only one to witness the aftermath of Kathy's outburst.
She claimed Kathy was hurling threats at her cast members behind their backs, including her own sister Kyle Richards, and things got so intense that Rinna was forced to lock herself in her bedroom.
She later called Kathy the "devil" and claimed she had PTSD over the incident. Kathy responded by saying Rinna blew the whole thing out of proportion.
As for Kathy, it's unclear if she'll be back next season. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that it's "too early" for Bravo to decide on the Season 13 cast, but now that the reunion is over, producers will begin weighing in on which of the housewives will return.
Kathy made it clear — there better be a housewife shakeup or else.