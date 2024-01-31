WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham Accuses META CEO Mark Zuckerberg of Having 'Blood on His Hands'

Graham then told the tragic story of a teenage constituent who committed suicide after being extorted online.

"And as things go at that stage in life, he gave her some photos, compromising sexual photos. And it turned out that she was part of an extortion group in Nigeria. They threatened the young man that if you don’t give us money, we’re going to expose these photos. He gave them money, but it wasn’t enough. They kept threatening and he killed himself."

"These are b------- by any known definition. Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us. I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands!" Graham exclaimed.