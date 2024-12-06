Home > Exclusives Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Elton John Finally Reveals Heartbreaking Child Death Tragedy that Kickstarted His Life-Saving Sobriety Battle Source: MEGA Elton John revealed how a young man who died of AIDS inspired his own sobriety journey. By: Juliane Pettorossi Dec. 6 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Elton John has broken his silence on the tragic loss that shocked him into sobriety and saved his life. During a powerful 2022 performance at the White House, the British rocker singled out the mother of a young man, whose death he credits with inspiring his decision to check into rehab and pursue AIDS activism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The British legend checked into rehab and got sober after a young man died of AIDS in the 1990s.

Article continues below advertisement

In his new book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, John detailed the night he performed on the Great Lawn in Washington D.C. for Joe and Jill Biden's event, "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme." Adding to the long list of A-list celebs in the crowd, there were also a number of first responders, teachers, and activists present – who the singer referred to as "real heroes".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John performed a show at the White House and spoke about the mother of the young boy, who was in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

John explained how before playing his major hit, Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, he spoke about one audience member in particular – Jeanne White-Ginder, the mother of Ryan White, who died of AIDS in the 1990s. The musician said he had met Ryan while the young man was "dying" and now "credits the family for his early interest in the cause", referring to his desire to become an AIDS activist.

Article continues below advertisement

He recalled saying onstage: "I got to love them and look at them as they faced such terrible hostility. "And yet when Ryan was dying in the hospital in Indianapolis, the last week of his life where I went and tried to help Jeanne do menial things, there was no hatred. There was no hatred. There was just forgiveness."

Article continues below advertisement

Not long after Ryan died, John admitted he checked into rehab and got sober – wanting the crowd to know Ryan was the one who "saved his life". The I'm Still Standing hitmaker then detailed the "big surprise" after his performance when the president handed him a medal for the work he had done with his foundation.

Article continues below advertisement

He proudly recalled: "That night in DC, I wanted the crowd to know how he and his family had saved my life. After my performance, there was a big surprise, unknown even to David, who always knows what's going on. "I was about to leave the stage when President Biden came out and presented me with the National Humanities Medal for my work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA President Joe Biden attended the event as a surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

During his younger days in Hollywood, John suffered from a booze and cocaine habit which nearly killed him. He previously recalled: "There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time. I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they’d put me back to bed and half an hour later I’d be doing the same. It’s crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

John also called himself a "survivor", adding he could finally deal with the "pitfalls" of life once getting sober. In 2019, he tweeted: "29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help’. Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."

Article continues below advertisement

Navigating his way through the highs and lows of stardom, John's new book is packed with shocking moments from his time on the road as a global sensation – including a recollection of how he battled painful vocal cysts during a run of shows in Australia. Three weeks after his shows in Australia, John had throat surgery and was able to continue touring – although he said the sound of his voice had changed slightly.

Article continues below advertisement

John also revealed crew members once thought he had initially been shot while performing onstage in North Carolina, where a crowd member threw a metal pipe directly at the side of his face. The ordeal made the singer "black out" with blood pouring down from his temple as he was dragged to the side of the stage to get bandaged up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer's new book is full of shocking moments from his long career and life on the road.

Article continues below advertisement

In the midst of his booming touring career, John launched The Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 in the U.S. and 1993 in the U.K. The nonprofit is dedicated to funding innovative HIV prevention, education, and direct care services for those living with or at risk of HIV.