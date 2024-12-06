EXCLUSIVE: Elton John Finally Reveals Heartbreaking Child Death Tragedy that Kickstarted His Life-Saving Sobriety Battle
Elton John has broken his silence on the tragic loss that shocked him into sobriety and saved his life.
During a powerful 2022 performance at the White House, the British rocker singled out the mother of a young man, whose death he credits with inspiring his decision to check into rehab and pursue AIDS activism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, John detailed the night he performed on the Great Lawn in Washington D.C. for Joe and Jill Biden's event, "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme."
Adding to the long list of A-list celebs in the crowd, there were also a number of first responders, teachers, and activists present – who the singer referred to as "real heroes".
John explained how before playing his major hit, Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, he spoke about one audience member in particular – Jeanne White-Ginder, the mother of Ryan White, who died of AIDS in the 1990s.
The musician said he had met Ryan while the young man was "dying" and now "credits the family for his early interest in the cause", referring to his desire to become an AIDS activist.
He recalled saying onstage: "I got to love them and look at them as they faced such terrible hostility.
"And yet when Ryan was dying in the hospital in Indianapolis, the last week of his life where I went and tried to help Jeanne do menial things, there was no hatred. There was no hatred. There was just forgiveness."
Not long after Ryan died, John admitted he checked into rehab and got sober – wanting the crowd to know Ryan was the one who "saved his life".
The I'm Still Standing hitmaker then detailed the "big surprise" after his performance when the president handed him a medal for the work he had done with his foundation.
He proudly recalled: "That night in DC, I wanted the crowd to know how he and his family had saved my life. After my performance, there was a big surprise, unknown even to David, who always knows what's going on.
"I was about to leave the stage when President Biden came out and presented me with the National Humanities Medal for my work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation."
- EXCLUSIVE: Dying Sir Elton John's Tour Agony Exposed — Rocker Secretly Battled Cysts and Excruciating Pain to Please Crowds and Hide Failing Health
- The One Secret Key to How Sir Elton John Has Survived a Decade of Horrific Health Battles — Including Prostate Cancer, Pneumonia and Now Blindness
- Sad Sir Elton John, 77, Admits Death Fears After We Revealed He's 'Crippled, Blind and Incontinent': 'I Don't Know How Much Time I Have Left'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
During his younger days in Hollywood, John suffered from a booze and cocaine habit which nearly killed him.
He previously recalled: "There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time. I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they’d put me back to bed and half an hour later I’d be doing the same. It’s crazy."
John also called himself a "survivor", adding he could finally deal with the "pitfalls" of life once getting sober.
In 2019, he tweeted: "29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help’. Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."
Navigating his way through the highs and lows of stardom, John's new book is packed with shocking moments from his time on the road as a global sensation – including a recollection of how he battled painful vocal cysts during a run of shows in Australia.
Three weeks after his shows in Australia, John had throat surgery and was able to continue touring – although he said the sound of his voice had changed slightly.
John also revealed crew members once thought he had initially been shot while performing onstage in North Carolina, where a crowd member threw a metal pipe directly at the side of his face.
The ordeal made the singer "black out" with blood pouring down from his temple as he was dragged to the side of the stage to get bandaged up.
In the midst of his booming touring career, John launched The Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 in the U.S. and 1993 in the U.K.
The nonprofit is dedicated to funding innovative HIV prevention, education, and direct care services for those living with or at risk of HIV.
Currently, it has raised over $565 million to support HIV-related programs in 90 countries. In his book, the five-time Grammy winner says the foundation's work has become one of his proudest achievements.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.