EXCLUSIVE: Dying Clint Eastwood's Lonely Last Days: How Hollywood Icon, 94, Has Become Grief-Stricken Recluse After Liberals Buried His Final Film
Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood has become a grief-stricken recluse after his swansong movie was buried by liberal film bosses.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the filmmaker, 94, failed to attend the premiere of what is likely to be his final big screen offering in protest at Warner Bros' lack of commitment to the project.
It's been claimed Eastwood, whose longterm partner died in July, is upset the legal thriller Juror #2 was only released in 30 cinemas, which makes it difficult to create an Oscar buzz needed to potentially sign off his career in style.
His film's snub fuels the belief liberal movie bosses are keen to bring an end to his career due to his political views and behaviour away from set throughout his time in Hollywood.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Clint's had enough.
"At his age, he can't be dealing with the cattiness of Hollywood. He's over it.
"Now he intends to spend his last days away from that backstabbing world and be in more comfortable surroundings.
"He feels hugely let down by Hollywood and it's not the way he envisaged finishing his career."
Eastwood's liberal Republicanism, which he described himself as, has become a problem in liberal Hollywood, which is mostly populated by Democrat-supporting figures.
- Execs Told Burt Reynolds ‘You Can’t Act’ Before Firing Him & Pal Clint Eastwood
- Hermit Hackman: Once-Busy Star Shuns Hollywood, Rarely Leaves Desert Ranch As Recluse 93-Year-Old Star Is Photographed For First Time In 4 Years
- Sad Last Days: James Caan 'Felt Better Than Ever' Before Death As Mystery Swirls Around His Sudden Passing
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He was heavily criticised for a speech that he made at the Republican National Convention in 2012, when he addressed an empty chair and pretended that it was then-president Barack Obama.
Even Eastwood's most devoted admirers expressed concern it was somehow beneath him, and it led to an unflattering social media meme, "Eastwooding", featuring pictures of people pointing meaningfully at empty chairs.
Plus, his personal life has also stained his career.
He’s a father of eight children to six different women and experienced a highly public and embarrassing break-up from his long-term partner Sondra Locke in 1989.
He conceived several children by other women during the course of his time with her, calling these other entanglements "maintenance relationships".
Locke said: "My mind was still searching to get all his actions lined up.
"For at least the last four years, Clint had been living this double life, going between me and this other woman, and having children with her. Two babies had been born during the last three years of our relationship, and they weren't mine."
RadarOnline.com revealed in October Eastwood was dating again weeks after the death of his partner, Christina Sandera
We told how the acting great has already taken his new girlfriend to the hotel he owns in Carmel, California – the town he once served as mayor.
A source told us: "To most normal people, dating again after such a loss would be a surprise.
"But Eastwood is 94 and knows he has to enjoy life to full.
"He wants to have a partner and has already introduced his new love to his inner circle."
Eastwood was left "devastated" after his longterm partner passed away aged 61.
He confirmed her death in a statement, writing: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.