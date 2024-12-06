EXCLUSIVE: Dying Clint Eastwood's Lonely Last Days: How Hollywood Icon, 94, Has Become Grief-Stricken Recluse After Liberals Buried His Final Film

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Clint's had enough.

"At his age, he can't be dealing with the cattiness of Hollywood. He's over it.

"Now he intends to spend his last days away from that backstabbing world and be in more comfortable surroundings.

"He feels hugely let down by Hollywood and it's not the way he envisaged finishing his career."

Eastwood's liberal Republicanism, which he described himself as, has become a problem in liberal Hollywood, which is mostly populated by Democrat-supporting figures.