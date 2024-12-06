BREAKING: Paris Jackson Engaged! Singer Finally Finds Happiness After Years of Torment Over Death of Dad Michael — And Gushes Fiancée Justin Long is Her 'Sweet Blue'
Paris Jackson has announced her engagement to bandmate Justin Long, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Michael Jackson's only daughter revealed secret details from the very intimate proposal in a touching tribute to her future husband on social media.
Jackson, 26, revealed the news while also wishing Long a happy birthday.
Along with a carousel of photos showing off their relationship, Jackson wrote: "Happy Birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."
Jackson shared photos of the couple hugging and kissing on while at home and on the road. Several of the snaps even showcased some racier moments of their public displays of affection.
Tucked in toward the end of the collection was a photo of Long down on one knee in front of his new bride-to-be. Behind them, a golden hall glowed from a variety of lights.
Jackson was casually dressed in a tan sweater and rolled up jean shorts. She accessorized her look with tights, knee-high brown boots and a similar colored mariner's cap.
Long matched her casual look, in a white button down shirt, black pants and black boots.
The duo are believed to have started dating in 2022. However, the casual placement of the engagement photo, simply mixed in with the rest of the shots, raised questions in the comments section from fans who weren't quite sure if what they were seeing was real.
Jackson ended any doubt in her Instagram stories, sharing more pics of the moment, including her reaction, a kiss between the two and a great look at the giant ring Long slipped on her finger.
Jackson's smile was a welcome contrast from her troubled life. She was left in a state of shock when her King of Pop superstar father Michael died of cardiac arrest at age 50 caused by a combination of prescription drugs.
The then 11-year-old was hit particularly hard by Michael's death, and has worried fans ever since with suicide attempts, a visit to rehab, and troubled relationships with both male and female lovers.
At one point, Jackson told Rolling Stone magazine that she was "dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."
In March 2019, RadarOnline.com reported Jackson reportedly slit her wrists, though she shut down the claims.
Just a few months earlier, we exclusively reported the details of Paris secretly checking into rehab for alcohol abuse and mental health issues.
She also reportedly tried to end her life previously in 2013.
The news that Jackson had checked into rehab for drinking and mental health issues in mid-December, 2018 ,was first reported by ET.
Sources later told RadarOnline.com Jackson was spotted looking pale and frail when she entered the facility.
A source shared at the time: "A lot of people have been worried about her for a while now….she is going downhill.
"She’s fallen in with the rock n’ roll crowd in Los Angeles and there are some very bad characters in that scene who are into drugs and have no money, and they love nothing more than taking impressionable young rich girls on a death trip. It never ends well."
