BREAKING: Daniel Penny Trial Jury Deadlocked — Judge Hears They Can't Reach Unanimous Verdict on Marine's Manslaughter Charge as He Faces 15 Years Behind Bars for Subway Chokehold Death
The jury at the Daniel Penny trial is at a deadlock as they are unable to unanimously agree on a verdict.
On Friday, the 12-person panel sent a note informing the judge it is having trouble reaching a consensus on whether to the Marine veteran of “recklessly” causing Jordan Neely’s death by placing him in a fatal six-minute chokehold in May 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this week, the jury of seven women and five men asked if they could again hear a specific portion of the judge's instructions on justification defenses.
They also asked to see another look at the incident's original graphic video as well as Penny's police interview.
Assistant Manhattan DA Dafna Yoran had asked jurors to convict Penny of manslaughter, and during the trial warned the jury their verdict should be based on whether they themselves would be thankful for his intervention, or weigh testimony from his loved ones and supporters that he is a "good man."
- Daniel Penny Jury Request to See Brutal Video Evidence as They Stay Locked in Deliberations Over Marine's NYC Subway Chokehold Kill Case
- Daniel Penny Chokehold Case Latest: The Three Key Pieces of Evidence Deliberating Jury Have Asked to See As They Weigh Up Self Defense V Brute Force Argument
- 'He Needs to Be Prosecuted or He Will Do It Again': Jordan Neely's Uncle Says Daniel Penny Shouldn't Receive Plea Deal in Nephew's Death
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
She said: "What is so tragic about this case, is that even though the defendant started out doing the right thing… a man died. He was given all the signs he needed to stop. He ignored them. He must be held accountable for that."
Yoran added: "You're not here to decide whether you'd want to ride alone on the train with Jordan Neely. That is not what this case is about. The only thing you need to determine here is whether or not the evidence here proves the defendant killed Jordan Neely."
She also noted the negligent homicide charge should be a a fallback charge if the jury were not convinced Penny committed manslaughter.
Penny's lawyer Steven Raiser argued his 26-year-old client was trying to protect others in the subway car, and said there is no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the chokehold on Neely is what caused his death.
The defense attorney also argued the state's own expert witnesses couldn't prove key elements beyond reasonable doubt.
He said: "If their own experts have doubt… why shouldn't you?" and reminded the jury Neely was described as being "severely psychotic".
Penny pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The jury is deciding whether to convict Penny of second-degree manslaughter for “recklessly” causing Neely’s death after almost all of the passengers on board had exited at Broadway-Lafayette station.
More information to come...