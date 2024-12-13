Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury During Overseas Trip as She 'Cancels Remainder of the CODEL Engagements'

According to Pelosi's office: "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation."

The former Democratic leader was part of an 18 member bipartisan coalition which traveled to Luxembourg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive on the western front during World War II.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL (Congressional Delegation) engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history."