Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Nancy Pelosi

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury During Overseas Trip as She 'Cancels Remainder of the CODEL Engagements'

Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Pelosi is recovering overseas.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized overseas after injuring herself while traveling with a congressional delegation in Luxembourg.

The 84-year-old is said to be recovering in a local hospital, where she continues to do her work, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi
Source: MEGA

Pelosi injured herself while in Luxembourg.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Pelosi's office: "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation."

The former Democratic leader was part of an 18 member bipartisan coalition which traveled to Luxembourg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive on the western front during World War II.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL (Congressional Delegation) engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history."

Article continues below advertisement
pelosi
Source: U.S. State Department

Pelosi, bottom right, was part of a delegation to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

Article continues below advertisement

The exact nature of her injury is unknown. Nor is exactly what happened.

Her office's statement would only add: "Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe."

The statement ends by saying the politician looks forward to coming home to the U.S. soon.

Article continues below advertisement
Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

It's not yet known how she hurt herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Before embarking on the trip, Pelosi shared how honored she was to be a part of it all.

She said: "As we mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, it is a great privilege to join a distinguished bipartisan delegation to Belgium and Luxembourg to honor one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.

"We commemorate the courage of our servicemembers who braved weeks of bitter winter to secure the victory of freedom over tyranny, not only for Europe, but for all the world."

The former speaker has a personal connection to the battle, in which her uncle Johnny participated.

Pelosi continued: "All Americans who lost a loved one in World War II join in praising the courage of our veterans. Their service reminds us of our mission: to build a future worthy of their sacrifice."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photo Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

Many Dems have blamed Donald Trump's victory in part on her.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Donald Trump, Time's 'Person of the Year' cover

‘S**TRAG!: Leftie Time Bosses Trolled for 'Cynically' Making Trump Magazine's 'Person of the Year' — Despite 'Devil Horns' Cover 'Dig'

Photo of Joe Biden.

Joe Biden Mocked As He Commutes Almost 1,500 Sentences and Pardons 39 Anonymous People — As Rage Grows Over Son Hunter Being Let Off

Article continues below advertisement

Pelosi has recently come under fire, with many Democrats pinning the party's poor performance in the recent election on her.

For weeks leading up to Election Day, the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was thought to be neck-and-neck. However, Trump won by a landslide and was announced as the 47th President.

Harris refused to even speak to her loyal supporters after the announcement and waited until Wednesday to make a statement.

After Trump's win, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a vicious statement calling the Democratic Party's campaign "disastrous."

He wrote: 'It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.