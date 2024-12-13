Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury During Overseas Trip as She 'Cancels Remainder of the CODEL Engagements'
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized overseas after injuring herself while traveling with a congressional delegation in Luxembourg.
The 84-year-old is said to be recovering in a local hospital, where she continues to do her work, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to Pelosi's office: "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation."
The former Democratic leader was part of an 18 member bipartisan coalition which traveled to Luxembourg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive on the western front during World War II.
"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL (Congressional Delegation) engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history."
The exact nature of her injury is unknown. Nor is exactly what happened.
Her office's statement would only add: "Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe."
The statement ends by saying the politician looks forward to coming home to the U.S. soon.
Before embarking on the trip, Pelosi shared how honored she was to be a part of it all.
She said: "As we mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, it is a great privilege to join a distinguished bipartisan delegation to Belgium and Luxembourg to honor one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.
"We commemorate the courage of our servicemembers who braved weeks of bitter winter to secure the victory of freedom over tyranny, not only for Europe, but for all the world."
The former speaker has a personal connection to the battle, in which her uncle Johnny participated.
Pelosi continued: "All Americans who lost a loved one in World War II join in praising the courage of our veterans. Their service reminds us of our mission: to build a future worthy of their sacrifice."
Pelosi has recently come under fire, with many Democrats pinning the party's poor performance in the recent election on her.
For weeks leading up to Election Day, the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was thought to be neck-and-neck. However, Trump won by a landslide and was announced as the 47th President.
Harris refused to even speak to her loyal supporters after the announcement and waited until Wednesday to make a statement.
After Trump's win, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a vicious statement calling the Democratic Party's campaign "disastrous."
He wrote: 'It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."