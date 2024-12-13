Your tip
King Charles Cancer Death Succession Plans 'Already Well Underway': How Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Been Secretly Preparing to Take Over As King and Queen

Split photo of King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly getting ready to step into the roles of king and queen much sooner than expected.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly fast-tracking their path to the throne.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal couple has been "quietly preparing" to assume the roles of king and queen "sooner" than anticipated, particularly as King Charles faces his ongoing battle with cancer.

beckham uses hobby bond with cancer stricken king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has been 'doing as much as he possibly can' while undergoing cancer treatments this year.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith revealed William and Kate, both 42, have been taking on more duties as Charles deals with the effects of his treatments.

Smith explained: "Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment.

"As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected."

kate middleton marriage war husband william prince harry feuds
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Princess Kate have reportedly been 'wearing more hats' since Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Charles, 76, was crowned in May 2023, and less than a year later, in February 2024, he revealed he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer following a "routine hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement".

An insider said there's now a feeling of "calm before the storm" surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They explained: "They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now."

A clear sign that William has been preparing for his future role came earlier this month when he represented his father at the official reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The update comes just days after RadarOnline.com revealed Charles has been "doing as much as possible" while still undergoing his cancer treatments.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said: "He has kept going, and you get the impression he's been doing as much as he physically can. I wonder if his doctors might privately be a bit annoyed that he hasn't rested as much as he could have."

kate middleton is different person after tough cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and finished her chemotherapy treatments in September.

He added: "The Queen would have been dismayed because her son had really hit the ground running as King. He was enjoying lots of public walkabouts and handshakes, and everything was going well.

"Then the diagnosis came as a bolt from the blue and completely derailed everything. There's so much respect out there for Charles, and this will have boosted his reputation further and made him more relatable."

Despite treatments, Wiilliam reportedly worked fewer days in 2024 than his father – even though the king experienced health challenges.

According to records, William undertook engagements for 71 days, but Charles worked for 118 days. Charles took January through April off to focus on his treatment, but he still was able to prioritize the monarchy.

However, it hasn't been an easy year for William and his wife – who revealed earlier this year she was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales posted a video clarifying her situation, several months after stepping back from the public eye following abdominal surgery.

kate middleton marriage war husband william prince harry feuds
Source: MEGA

Despite Charles' diagnosis, Wiilliam reportedly worked fewer days in 2024 than his father.

She revealed the diagnosis was a "huge shock" and that they kept it private until their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – had time to process the news.

In September, Middleton revealed she had finished her final chemo treatment.

Most recently, the princess made an appearance at the fourth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Joined by her husband and their children, Middleton confided in pop star Paloma Faith about how the year had been particularly challenging for her.

She admitted: "I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had."

