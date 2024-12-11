Kate Middleton's Life after 'Unpredictable' Cancer Battle — She's 'Finding Balance with Royal Duties and her Well-Being' after Doctor's Orders

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Husband Prince William, 42, was thrilled that his wife had successfully completed her treatment following months of agony.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The prince is pleased to see the princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her. He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake his public duties."