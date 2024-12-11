Kate Middleton's Life after 'Unpredictable' Cancer Battle — She's 'Finding Balance with Royal Duties and her Well-Being' after Doctor's Orders
The royal family member is slowly stepping back into work after completing chemotherapy.
Princess Kate has emerged back into royal duties with a new outlook following her terrifying cancer diagnosis over ten months ago.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Princess has dramatically changed her routine and attitude toward her lavish items — including her jewels, gowns, and crowns.
Following the cancer news, Middleton has been focused on spending her time surrounded by her family.
In September, the royal revealed she completed her cancer treatment months after she announced the news in March.
Middleton said: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes. The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.
"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
Husband Prince William, 42, was thrilled that his wife had successfully completed her treatment following months of agony.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The prince is pleased to see the princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her. He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake his public duties."
In June 2024, Middleton made her first public appearance after announcing her cancer diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour ceremony alongside her family.
After completing chemotherapy, her first major appearance was at the Festival of Remembrance event in November with her husband, Prince William, and father-in-law, King Charles III.
Following the cancer diagnosis, Middleton's schedule will be focused on how the royal is feeling.
Christopher Andersen, royal expert and author of The King: The Life of Charles III, said: "Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago. She's tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can now call herself cancer-free, but she's not taking anything for granted.
"She's following doctor's orders. It's baby steps. It will be some time before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule."
After Middleton's "challenging year" and completing chemotherapy, a family friend said of the royal: "She feels a cloud has been lifted, and she's very excited about the future."
While jumping back into royal life with her husband, Middleton is "trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being."
The insider added: "She appreciates the sense of purpose but wants to ensure her stress levels don't get too high."
Richard Hardman, author of Charles III, said: "Kate is certainly conscious that she mustn't overstress herself.
"Kate is not alone in being careful to keep her stress levels low. After chemotherapy, many survivors suffer from a condition called 'post-treatment stress', sometimes referred to as 'cancer-related post-traumatic stress.'"
Middleton first kept her diagnosis a secret before revealing the hard news in March.
Now that she completed treatment, Andersen said: "There's no doubt that she will continue to speak firsthand about what it's like to battle (the disease)."
An insider added: "Sharing her story has given her a lot of purpose. We will see her supporting cancer research charities more in the future."
When the royal couple isn't making a red carpet appearance or attending a lavish dinner, they enjoy being a "normal family" with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
According to reports, the family of five spends time together with no servants in Adelaide Cottage.
Prince William steps into full dad mode at the end of the day doing family chores around their home – which Middleton thinks is "cute and sweet."
An insider said: "I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home.
“The children help with laying the table, clearing their places when they've finished eating, and helping with tidying up. There's no preferential treatment."
According to insiders close to the royal family: "Kate is very, very natural. She keeps the family down to earth. Home is a safe haven, but the children are still expected to do their chores and help out at home."
Despite being one of the most famous families in the world, Prince William is determined to protect their privacy.
Jennie Bond, a BBC royal correspondent, said: "William can be stubborn, and perhaps never more so than when it comes to his family – and their privacy."