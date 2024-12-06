EXCLUSIVE: Steely Kate Middleton 'Determined to Become Just Like Queen Elizabeth' — After Enduring William’s 'Affair', Cancer and Fighting off 'Pesky' Meghan

Courageous Kate Middleton has navigated a difficult period in her life with rumors of her husband's affair, a cancer diagnosis, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle slinging mud from the side-lines and has emerged stronger and even more regal.

As the wife of the heir to the UK throne Prince William, she is a future Queen of England and the trials and tribulations of the last handful of years have helped forge her new-found steely reserve, RadarOnline.com can reveal.