EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' David Beckham on 'Desperate Quest for Knighthood Before King Charles Dies' as He Sucks Up to Royals at Buckingham Palace

Soccer royalty David Beckham has gone into overdrive to net a knighthood from his new best pal King Charles after being snubbed for years.

The former England captain and now owner of MLS side Inter Miami attended his first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London with his fashion designer wife Victoria to help welcome a delegation of Qataris to Britain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Manchester United legend, 49, and ex-Spice Girl, 50, were invited to the lavish dinner thanks to David's $200m role as a sporting ambassador in the Arab state and his new status as the King's pal.

Becks has been buddying up to Charles and the cancer-stricken King, 76, recently made him an ambassador of one of his charities and they have bonded over a love of beekeeping.