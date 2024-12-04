EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Raging' He was 'Mis-Sold American Dream' by 'Estranged' Wife Meghan: 'They Ended Up Living Like Rapunzel in Her Tower'

Disenchanted Prince Harry is "angry and frustrated" at how his new life living the promised American dream has turned into a behind-closed-doors nightmare locked in a Rapunzel-like tower with his wife Meghan Markle.

Sources have revealed that five years since the Duchess of Sussex set in motion the plan that would see them quit the British Royal Family for a new life of freedom in the United States, Harry feels like he was "mis-sold" the idea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A mole revealed: "Meghan sold their move to America as a way for their family to be happy, free and relatively 'normal'. But that doesn't seem to be the case for them and their kids at all."