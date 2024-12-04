EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Raging' He was 'Mis-Sold American Dream' by 'Estranged' Wife Meghan: 'They Ended Up Living Like Rapunzel in Her Tower'
Disenchanted Prince Harry is "angry and frustrated" at how his new life living the promised American dream has turned into a behind-closed-doors nightmare locked in a Rapunzel-like tower with his wife Meghan Markle.
Sources have revealed that five years since the Duchess of Sussex set in motion the plan that would see them quit the British Royal Family for a new life of freedom in the United States, Harry feels like he was "mis-sold" the idea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A mole revealed: "Meghan sold their move to America as a way for their family to be happy, free and relatively 'normal'. But that doesn't seem to be the case for them and their kids at all."
Since Harry and Meghan, 43, settled into their Montecito compound in 2020, their kids, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, have barely been seen in public.
"It's almost as if they as a family, are living like Rapunzel in her tower.
"Even the locals in Montecito are puzzled. Archie and Lili are rarely seen with Meghan or Harry at local events, like trick-or-treating at Halloween, for example. Harry is angry and frustrated at how things have turned out.
"He feels like he's been miss-sold a life, plus he and Meghan are also leading pretty much separate lives. It's like they are an estranged couple living under the same roof."
The children are believed to attend a local school and nursery and some online commenters have cheekily dubbed Lilibet 'Invisi-bet' because the princess, who was born in California, has been seen even less frequently in public than her older brother.
Since turning 40 in September, Harry has been taking a closer look at his family's current situation and he has concerns.
"The biggest shock for Harry is that he thought raising his kids away from the Royal Family would give them more freedom.
"In California, though, the opposite has happened. In fact, Archie and Lilibet's world seems even more cossetted than his own upbringing as an heir to the British Crown," the mole added.
Despite their royal status, Harry and his brother, the now Prince of Wales, frequently traveled outside palace gates growing up.
Their late mother, Princess Diana, in particular, made a point of ensuring her sons enjoyed commonplace childhood experiences such as trips to McDonald’s and theme parks.
"Harry thinks his kids deserve similar experiences - but Meghan is resistant," our source continued.
Following 'Megxit', the Sussexes had their publicly funded royal security detail removed by the UK government.
That perceived security risk exacerbated Harry's reluctance to bring his wife and kids back to the UK.
But Meghan now seems to be applying those security fears and a desire for privacy to their life inside a gated community in the US.
"Harry feels as if they are living in a bubble," our source said. "He's beginning to think he had more freedom as a kid growing up in a palace. Of course, while Harry, like Meghan, will always prioritize their kids' safety, he's worried Archie and Lilibet are missing out too."
