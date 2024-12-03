Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put on United Front in New Video — As It's Revealed Their Charity Got $5Million from Mystery Donor, Paid $155K to Stripper Actress' Firm and Made $250K Deal With Joe Biden's Daughter

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were all smiles in a new video celebrating the work of their charitable Archewell Foundation, even though there are questions about where the money came from, and where it is going, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just released the charity's annual report, complete with a special video look of milestone moments from the past year, all set to the tune of Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars.