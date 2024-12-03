Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put on United Front in New Video — As It's Revealed Their Charity Got $5Million from Mystery Donor, Paid $155K to Stripper Actress' Firm and Made $250K Deal With Joe Biden's Daughter
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were all smiles in a new video celebrating the work of their charitable Archewell Foundation, even though there are questions about where the money came from, and where it is going, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just released the charity's annual report, complete with a special video look of milestone moments from the past year, all set to the tune of Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars.
However, the sky has been clouded by concerns, after the group's 2023 tax return revealed income of $5.7 million.
Some of that money came from individual contributors, but one large donation, worth five million dollars, came from just one mystery benefactor. That's the largest contribution listed in the return.
The Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission, according to its website, is to "show up and do good."
After expenses, the group handed out more than a million dollars to various charities. However, some eyebrows were raised when a chunk of money went to a close friend of the couple, who is known for playing racy roles in British soap operas.
Consultant Beth Herlihy was given a six-figure sum to support her endeavors. According to the just released tax returns, The Archewell Foundation gave $155,000 to Herlihy Loughran, which has counts Herlihy as a partner.
- Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation Suffers $11 Million Dip in Donations
- Royal Mystery: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Non-Profit Foundation Funded Almost Entirely By ONE Anonymous Donor Who Dropped $10 Million
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Scandal Explodes! $6M MISSING, Donors' Names Hidden and Dodgy Cash Connections to Notorious Hate Groups
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The actress is better known in Britain by her stage name, Bethan Coundley.
Among her credits is the role of a stripper in the British soap Hollyoaks. Herlihy played the part on a pair of episodes in 2011. Her character slept with a man and gave him drugs that caused him to hallucinate and believe that he had beaten her to death with an axe.
Before Hollyoaks, Herlihy also took part in several racy photo shoots, including one where she posed in a body suit.
It was also revealed Harry and Meghan gave a $250,000 donation to President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, even though the couple pledged to remain out of U.S. politics before November's big election.
The Sussexes' have partnered with Ashley, 43, to create the Women's Wellness (Spa)ce, a trauma-informed wellness center for women in north Philadelphia.
According to its Instagram page, the space "aims to improve all aspects of wellbeing - mental, physical, spiritual, and financial - through healing ourselves, caring for one another, and acting on behalf of our communities."
Harry and Meghan's show of unity comes amid speculation their fairytale romance is on the rocks. Royal insiders told RadarOnline.com the two are living virtually separate lives.
Apart from one appearance in October, the once publicity-obsessed duchess simply hasn't been seen in months, while her husband traipses all over the globe solo.
Royal expert Phil Dampier dished: "I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer. They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."
The source continued: "Talk of a marital rift has been simmering since Harry released his memoir, Spare, last year and Meghan was not around when he did publicity for it."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.