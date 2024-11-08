Meghan Markle 'Hatching $150Million Revenge Biopic and Memoir' Set to 'Destroy any Chance Harry Has of Worming His Way Back into Royal Family'

Runaway Duchess Meghan Markle is planning a tell-all book and documentary series that could net her around $150 million as she looks to exact more revenge on the Royal Family.

She's been penning her own memoir in recent years and her work is set to be even more explosive than husband Prince Harry's best-selling autobiography Spare, RadarOnline can reveal

Much has happened since they quit royal life and left the UK in 2020.

The book move will mean that Harry could never return to the royal fold in the future.