Meghan Markle 'Hatching $150Million Revenge Biopic and Memoir' Set to 'Destroy any Chance Harry Has of Worming His Way Back into Royal Family'
Runaway Duchess Meghan Markle is planning a tell-all book and documentary series that could net her around $150 million as she looks to exact more revenge on the Royal Family.
She's been penning her own memoir in recent years and her work is set to be even more explosive than husband Prince Harry's best-selling autobiography Spare, RadarOnline can reveal
Much has happened since they quit royal life and left the UK in 2020.
The book move will mean that Harry could never return to the royal fold in the future.
From the initial Megxit controversy to more recent feud claims and everything in between, it’s been a roller-coaster four years for the Sussexes.
And now, we can reveal Meghan, 43, is planning the ultimate revenge by publishing her memoir – with the possibility of turning it into a bombshell biopic or TV series.
A source revealed: "There’s a buzz in publishing circles that many are eager to secure Meghan's memoirs, with offers being thrown around that are extraordinarily high. We're talking many tens of millions of dollars for her authorized biography, and eventually, it may reach a point where she can't refuse.
"If she were to agree to a joint deal for a movie biopic to be released simultaneously with a book then the interest would be immense. She has truly had an extraordinary journey. Whether you love her or dislike her, there's no denying that she possesses unique insights into the Royal Family that no one else can provide."
The insider added: "The interest in her story extends beyond just America or the UK; this would be an international phenomenon. It would also greatly enhance her brand and power.
"Figures around the $150 million mark are being talked about, which must be very appealing to her. While this situation would not bode well for the royals, it's hard to imagine it's not something they will eventually have to confront— most likely sooner rather than later."
Meghan and Harry left the Palace in January 2020 to start a new life in California.
Shortly after, she revealed the mental health struggles she experienced while she was pregnant with her son Archie, now five.
The couple, who are also parents to three-year-old daughter Lilibet, later spoke about the alleged refusal by the Royal Family and palace officials to help her, which resulted in them stepping down from royal duties.
Since then, they’ve had a strained relationship with the royals, including Harry’s brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.
Their rift became even more apparent when Harry made a string of bombshell claims about them in the controversial memoir Spare last January.
In it, he alleged that William, 42, physically attacked him and that Kate, also 42, made Meghan cry before their 2018 wedding.
However, speculation has grown that Harry has been pining for his old life, with claims that he’s even spoken to old friends about trying to make some kind of return to life in the UK by planning to have negotiations with King Charles to perform minor duties.
And while the Waleses sent a shock public message to Harry for his recent milestone 40th birthday, they raised eyebrows when it appeared that Meghan had been cropped out of the picture they shared alongside it. However, Buckingham Palace has since denied that she was removed, confirming the image was not altered and was used in the format it was received.
