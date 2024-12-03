Your tip
Major Twist in Case of 'Missing' Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi — How 30-Year-Old Was Seen Crossing into Mexico Before Her Dad Killed Himself Trying to Find Her

Hannah Kobayashi was seen crossing the border into Mexico on security footage as family seek information on her whereabouts.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi crossed into Mexico to "disconnect from the world", it has been claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal security footage from the border near Tijuana, about 145 miles from LAX, shows the 30-year-old alive between November 12 and 13, roughly a day after she disappeared and about 11 days before her father took his own life after her search became "too much to bear".

Law enforcement are now categorizing Kobayashi as a 'voluntary missing person' despite her family's concerns.

Law enforcement are now categorizing her as a "voluntary missing person".

Footage viewed by police on Sunday "clearly shows 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi" crossing the border on foot, the LAPD said on Monday.

Authorities released new details of their investigation — citing "witness interviews, reviewed video surveillance" and collaboration with local law enforcement — on what they say happened to Kobayashi.

Kobayashi "knowingly departed" LAX after checking her bag to her connecting flight to New York from Maui and went to Union Station on November 11 and used her passport to buy a bus ticket to the border.

Security footage shows Kobayashi heading into Mexico in order to 'disconnect from the world'.

The next morning, she took the bus to San Ysidro, California, before crossing the border.

The LAPD said there is no evidence of human trafficking or foul play and noted that Kobayashi seemed to want a less complicated life.

'The investigators noted that before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed a desire to step away from modern connectivity,' the police department said in a statement.

Therefore, they are now classifying her disappearance as 'voluntary' in an attempt to respect 'her right to privacy'.

LAPD released a statement confirming Kobayashi was seen crossing border alone with her luggage.

The LAPD remains mindful of privacy concerns while ensuring all investigative actions are conducted within the bounds of legal and ethical standards,' the statement added.

Police say they will not further their investigation of Kobayashi to Mexico but will be notified if she returns to America and they encourage her to contact police or the American Embassy in Mexico to 'confirm her well being'.

Her family is yet to comment on the information indicating Kobayashi could have fled south for the Mexican border.

Kobayashi's family claim she was 'not acting like her normal self' and feel she was being 'controlled'.

Sources claim they do not suspect any foul play in her disappearance at this time.

One even made a bold suggestion: "She's an adult and she can choose to be missing."

Kobayashi disappeared from the streets of downtown Los Angeles after missing a connecting flight from her native Maui to the Big Apple on November

She had earlier sent a friend a text message saying she had a "spiritual awakening" and was later seen in the company of a mystery man on November 11.

The Kobayashi family has repeatedly said she did not seem to be acting like her normal self — with her sister, Sydni, even suggesting her text messages "feel like someone was controlling her."

But at a Board of Police Commissioners meeting on November 26, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said "the investigation determined" Hannah's missed connection "was intentional".

"On November 15, our missing persons unit assumed investigative responsibility," he said.

"Detectives have been diligently reviewing video surveillance and employing various investigative techniques to locate Hannah, while her family has continued their personal search efforts."

