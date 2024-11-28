Prince Harry's Long-Time Pal James Haskell Announces to World Worst-Kept Secret About Warring Royal Family: 'They're VERY Dysfunctional!'
Prince Harry’s BFF James Haskell has thrown major shade at the royal family by calling them "very dysfunctional".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 39-year-old former rugby union player gave insight into the "modern" family, noting that the "important" work the monarchs do doesn't take away from their disordered dynamic.
Having spent significant time with the family, Haskell said: "Some aren’t as great as others. They do amazing work — but they’re also a modern family that’s very dysfunctional."
He added: "I went to Harry and Meghan [Markle's] wedding. I went to Mike and Zara [Tindall's] wedding. To those who want to get rid of the monarchy—once they’re gone, they're gone.
"There’s no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do."
Haskell, who hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, then recalled telling an "inappropriate" joke at Mike's wedding about Prince Andrew – who was sweating on the dance floor until he realized everyone was over 18, prompting him to leave.
In addition to Harry, Haskell also has a connection with Prince William and Kate Middleton. He and Tindall hosted the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with William’s aunt and Mike’s mother-in-law, Princess Anne, on their podcast in September 2023.
Haskell's latest words come as RadarOnline.com recently revealed Harry may be "ready to forget" his ongoing rift with the British royal family – though Meghan may not be on board with this new trajectory.
According to Sussex biographer Omid Scobie's book Endgame, Harry reportedly said: "I'm ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows: who really cares at this point?"
Scobie also wrote in his 2023 book the Duchess of Sussex "never wants to step foot" in Britain ever again.
This follows news that suggests two senior royals are reportedly blocking a Duke of Sussex family reunion, with them making it "significant enough to make it a literal no-go for an end to the non-stop feud".
Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "Early on it was Harry, who was demanding an apology. There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife. But now I think the tables have turned somewhat."
She added: "Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them. But it is Charlies and WIlliam who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point so I think it was first one, then the other."
William and Harry are said to have last spoken at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, a moment that many see as evidence of their "bitter estrangement".
Despite being described as the worst royal feud "in decades", one insider believes that the rift between King Charles III's sons is not yet "irreparable".
Despite the optimism surrounding this news, analysts believe the royal rift is likely to persist in the short term.
If William ascends to the British throne while the feud continues, it could challenge the insider’s theory and potentially validate the predictions of some commentators about that future scenario.
