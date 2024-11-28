Dolph Lundgren, 67, Delights Fans by Declaring he is 'Cancer Free' After 'Universal Soldier' Star Was Hit With Terminal Diagnosis and 'Rough Ride'
Dolph Lundgren has delighted fans by declaring he's "cancer free".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Rocky IV star, 67, shared the positive update on social media after announcing in May he found his first tumor in his kidney eight years ago.
The cancer spread to his lungs, spine, liver and stomach in 2020 and the actor was told his condition was terminal.
But in a new video posted on his Instagram page, which Lundgren filmed from the hospital room, he told fans: "Alright, here I am. I'm about to go in and get rid of that last dead tumor.
“Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure.”
He added: "Lung ablation, that's what I'm doing. It's been a rough ride and it really taught me how to live in the moment and to enjoy every moment of my life."
Fans were delighted with the good news and rushed to the comment section to congratulate him on being cancer-free.
His post was lauded by numerous famous well-wishers, as well as fans of The Expendables' star.
Actor Chuck Norris, 84, wrote: "Wonderful news! So happy to hear this, Dolph. God bless," while British actor Scott Adkins, 49, added: "Health & happiness to you and your family Dolph.
"I will never forget when we shot Castle Falls and you directed and starred whilst also dealing with this and you never made a fuss of it, never even mentioned it but got your head down and did the work regardless of all you were dealing. You are a true warrior my friend."
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, 56, posted a few fire emojis and a fan wrote: "That's Just Awesome Dolph. You're Stronger Than Even Ivan Drago Truly!!! SO Awesome to Hear.”
Speaking previously about his first diagnoses, he said: “(There was a) tumor in my kidney and they took it out in 2015 but then they did a biopsy and it was cancerous,"
Over the following five years, Dolph continued to have scans which showed he was "fine" before an MRI in 2020 found "more tumours" following a worrying symptom.
He explained: "I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux so I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area."
Speaking on In Depth With Graham Bensinger last year, Dolph said: "At that point, it started to hit me that this is kinda something serious."
He managed to have six tumors removed but there was still one remaining tumor, the size of a lemon, that couldn't be removed as it had grown "too big" for surgery.
As a result, he was put forward for systemic therapy, but suffered from side effects including diarrhoea and weight loss.
Lundgren also suspected his use of steroids for bodybuilding in his younger years may have caused the cancer.
He explained: "I tried steroids back in the 80s, 90s. I don't know if that is something to do with the cancer, of course it struck me as it could have something to do with it.
"I thought about it, you always think you've made a mistake. I think maybe there is some connection between testosterone therapy and cancer.
"I was on steroids when I was younger, on and off for maybe ten years. Depending on the kind of movie I made."
