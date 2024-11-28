Dolph Lundgren, 67, Delights Fans by Declaring he is 'Cancer Free' After 'Universal Soldier' Star Was Hit With Terminal Diagnosis and 'Rough Ride'

But in a new video posted on his Instagram page, which Lundgren filmed from the hospital room, he told fans: "Alright, here I am. I'm about to go in and get rid of that last dead tumor.

“Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure.”

He added: "Lung ablation, that's what I'm doing. It's been a rough ride and it really taught me how to live in the moment and to enjoy every moment of my life."

Fans were delighted with the good news and rushed to the comment section to congratulate him on being cancer-free.