Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren, 67, Delights Fans by Declaring he is 'Cancer Free' After 'Universal Soldier' Star Was Hit With Terminal Diagnosis and 'Rough Ride'

composite picture of Dolph Lundgren
Source: MEGA

Dolph Lundgren delights fans by declaring he's 'cancer free'.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dolph Lundgren has delighted fans by declaring he's "cancer free".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Rocky IV star, 67, shared the positive update on social media after announcing in May he found his first tumor in his kidney eight years ago.

The cancer spread to his lungs, spine, liver and stomach in 2020 and the actor was told his condition was terminal.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lundgren received supportive messages from stars including Chuck Norris.

Article continues below advertisement

But in a new video posted on his Instagram page, which Lundgren filmed from the hospital room, he told fans: "Alright, here I am. I'm about to go in and get rid of that last dead tumor.

“Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure.”

He added: "Lung ablation, that's what I'm doing. It's been a rough ride and it really taught me how to live in the moment and to enjoy every moment of my life."

Fans were delighted with the good news and rushed to the comment section to congratulate him on being cancer-free.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lundgren revealed in May he found his first tumor in his kidney eight years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

His post was lauded by numerous famous well-wishers, as well as fans of The Expendables' star.

Actor Chuck Norris, 84, wrote: "Wonderful news! So happy to hear this, Dolph. God bless," while British actor Scott Adkins, 49, added: "Health & happiness to you and your family Dolph.

"I will never forget when we shot Castle Falls and you directed and starred whilst also dealing with this and you never made a fuss of it, never even mentioned it but got your head down and did the work regardless of all you were dealing. You are a true warrior my friend."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, 56, posted a few fire emojis and a fan wrote: "That's Just Awesome Dolph. You're Stronger Than Even Ivan Drago Truly!!! SO Awesome to Hear.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lundgren was previously told his cancer was 'terminal'.

MORE ON:
Dolph Lundgren

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking previously about his first diagnoses, he said: “(There was a) tumor in my kidney and they took it out in 2015 but then they did a biopsy and it was cancerous,"

Over the following five years, Dolph continued to have scans which showed he was "fine" before an MRI in 2020 found "more tumours" following a worrying symptom.

He explained: "I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux so I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lundgren made his name starring in Rocky IV alongside Sylvester Stallone.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking on In Depth With Graham Bensinger last year, Dolph said: "At that point, it started to hit me that this is kinda something serious."

He managed to have six tumors removed but there was still one remaining tumor, the size of a lemon, that couldn't be removed as it had grown "too big" for surgery.

As a result, he was put forward for systemic therapy, but suffered from side effects including diarrhoea and weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Lundgren also suspected his use of steroids for bodybuilding in his younger years may have caused the cancer.

He explained: "I tried steroids back in the 80s, 90s. I don't know if that is something to do with the cancer, of course it struck me as it could have something to do with it.

"I thought about it, you always think you've made a mistake. I think maybe there is some connection between testosterone therapy and cancer.

"I was on steroids when I was younger, on and off for maybe ten years. Depending on the kind of movie I made."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.