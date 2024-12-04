EXCLUSIVE: Zayn Malik Sparks Mental Health Scare and Leaves Fans Weeping as He Cancels Gig Amid Liam Payne Grief — 'My Voice Isn't There'
Zayn Malik has sparked mental health fears after postponing a music gig hours before he was due on stage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former One Direction star, 31, is still consumed by grief following the death of bandmate Liam Payne and claims his "voice" wasn’t in a fit state to perform.
The singer was due to perform in Newcastle, England, on Tuesday night but a tannoy announcement ahead of the show informed fans of the cancellation of the concert.
It stated: "We apologize for the late notice, it was his hope that he would be able to continue with the show.
"But this is no longer possible. Please contact your point of purchase for reschedule or refunds. If you have parents or guardians collecting you, please stay in the auditorium and wait to be collected."
Zayn then took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night and penned: "I'm so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight and without it there's no show.
"I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice. I held onto hope until the very last moment. I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow.
"My deepest apologies Newcastle. Love you all."
The last minute postponement will only fuel talk Malik is still in a dark place following Payne's death in October.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Liam's passing hit Zayn hard.
"He's been really struggling of late, it's not been easy.
"Zayn is trying to manage his mental health as much as possible, which means not pushing himself.
"And that sometimes means he has to put his well-being first, even if that upsets people."
Last week on the tour Malik paid tribute on stage to his late former One Direction bandmate in his hometown of Wolverhampton on Friday, saying he "hopes" the late star sees his gig.
According to social media videos, Malik told the University of Wolverhampton venue The Halls venue: "I've been doing something, at the end of the show, every night, and it's been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace.
"I hope you're seeing this, we're in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you, Liam."
Following Payne’s death, Malik said he "never got to thank" his fellow bandmate for supporting him through some of the "most difficult" times in his life.
"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly," he added in a statement shared to Instagram.
Meanwhile, Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25, has been seen moving out of the London flat she shared with the tragic singer.
She was greeted by a friend who helped her load stacks of boxes and suitcases into a rented van before heading off to an unknown destination.
Neighbors said Kate would be relying on the generosity of friends to put her up as she prepares to fly back to the US to spend Christmas with her family.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.