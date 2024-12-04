Jessica Simpson 'Heading for Splitsville' with Eric Johnson after 10-Year Marriage — But Songbird is 'Getting Zero Sympathy From First Husband Nick Lachey'

The reality star turned fashion mogul was recently caught on camera without her ring at LAX, and word around town is that the couple is already in a trial separation.

Jessica, 44, and Eric, 45, have been living mostly separate lives for nearly a year.

The former pop princess spent months away from her hunky hubby while in Nashville, desperately trying to reignite her stagnant singing career.

Simpson was also recently snapped without her ring when she dropped off their three kids – daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11 – for their first day of school, and Johnson was nowhere in sight.