Shocking New Twist Over Elvis Presley's 'Secret Grandchild' — and How His Widow Priscilla is 'Refusing to Acknowledge' Kid's Existence
Music icon Elvis Presley has a secret grandchild living in Florida who his ex-wife, Priscilla, and late daughter, Lisa Marie, refused to publicly acknowledge to protect their share of The King's $100 million estate, according to a bombshell lawsuit and sources close to the famous family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal explosive legal papers recently filed in Orlando, Priscilla's former friend and business partner Brigitte Kruse cited the grandchild, whose existence was buried by Elvis' scheming relatives.
"This has been a longtime family secret they kept hidden," an insider said.
"Before her death, Lisa Marie had mentioned she froze her eggs after she and Michael Jackson split."
What's more, the insider said Lisa Marie's 37-year-old half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi "always had suspicions about another possible Elvis grandchild."
Tragic Lisa Marie, who died suddenly last year at age 54, was Elvis and Priscilla's only child.
She had four children – Riley Keough, 35, and Benjamin, who killed himself at age 27, with first hubby Danny Keough, and 16-year-old twins Harper and Finley with fourth hubby Michael Lockwood – who are widely recognized as Elvis' blood relatives.
But in her legal wrangling with Priscilla, Kruse revealed a hidden leaf on the Presley family tree.
The loose end began unraveling when Kruse slammed Priscilla with a lawsuit in 2023, accusing the 79-year-old Naked Gun actress of "violating her contractual duties" to her, costing her both time and money.
The suit claims Priscilla directed Kruse to create four LLC companies and they were supposed to go on a lucrative memorabilia tour together, but Priscilla backed out at the last minute. Kruse is now seeking an unspecified amount of payback rumored to be more than a million dollars!
Priscilla unsuccessfully tried to get Kruse's case tossed from the Florida court, insisting she lives in California, has no ties to the Sunshine State and denies knowing anything about the companies created by Kruse.
In July 2024, Priscilla filed a countersuit claiming Brigitte stole $1 million from her, and that she was a victim of elder abuse, alleging an "abhorrent scheme by the defendants in this action to prey on an older woman."
But in an October 21 filing, Kruse declared Priscilla has flesh-and-blood links to the state!
"(Priscilla) Presley still has deep personal ties to Florida", the documents declared.
They added: "Her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley lived in Florida, in addition to a grandchild (the grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla), who still resides in Florida today."
Meanwhile, Elvis' three surviving recognized grandchildren all reside in California.
Kruse declined to provide additional details about the grandchild during an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.
"I am unable to comment on any pending litigation; all that I can say is that we are very big on the truth around here, and it's very unfortunate when people use their celebrity status to hurt others and their families and their children", the 41-year-old auctioneer told us. "When she claims she has no ties to a state, that's just very simply not true.
"The truth is like the sun – it always comes out."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Lisa Marie's death ignited a family feud as Priscilla and Riley reportedly battled over control of the estate.
Priscilla eventually walked off with a $1 million settlement and a $100,000 annual salary to serve as an adviser to estate trustee Riley.
Lisa Marie never spoke of having a secret child during her lifetime or in her autobiography From Here to the Great Unknown, which was recently published posthumously.
But the pending lawsuit threatens to force Priscilla through discovery to hand over electronic messages and private documents that may reveal the existence of her grandchild.
"Brigitte", said the insider, "has made numerous allegations that she found papers indicating thera secret grandchild"!
