Shocking New Twist Over Elvis Presley's 'Secret Grandchild' — and How His Widow Priscilla is 'Refusing to Acknowledge' Kid's Existence

"This has been a longtime family secret they kept hidden," an insider said.

"Before her death, Lisa Marie had mentioned she froze her eggs after she and Michael Jackson split."

What's more, the insider said Lisa Marie's 37-year-old half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi "always had suspicions about another possible Elvis grandchild."

Tragic Lisa Marie, who died suddenly last year at age 54, was Elvis and Priscilla's only child.

She had four children – Riley Keough, 35, and Benjamin, who killed himself at age 27, with first hubby Danny Keough, and 16-year-old twins Harper and Finley with fourth hubby Michael Lockwood – who are widely recognized as Elvis' blood relatives.

But in her legal wrangling with Priscilla, Kruse revealed a hidden leaf on the Presley family tree.