New Twist in Priscilla Presley's 'Elder Abuse and $1M Theft' Brigitte Kruse Lawsuit — As She Argues She Shouldn't Be Subject to Court's Jurisdiction

Presley is currently in a battle against a memorabilia auctioneer, Brigitte Kruse, who is accusing the star of cutting her out of her life despite helping her financially.

Close friends of Presley had previously feared for her mental state, and believed her to be an unwitting victim of financial elder abuse.

In a legal complaint, Presley — who's worth $50million — claimed Kruse and her business partners charmed and reeled her in before robbing her to the tune of $1million.

The civil suit accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" Elvis' widow into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her helpers 80% of her income.