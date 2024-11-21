New Twist in Priscilla Presley's 'Elder Abuse and $1M Theft' Brigitte Kruse Lawsuit — As She Argues She Shouldn't Be Subject to Court's Jurisdiction
Priscilla Presley and the "elder abuse and $1million theft" lawsuit has just taken another bizarre turn.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the King of Rock and Roll's widow has responded to shocking claims she has an unidentified grandchild currently living in Florida.
Presley is currently in a battle against a memorabilia auctioneer, Brigitte Kruse, who is accusing the star of cutting her out of her life despite helping her financially.
Close friends of Presley had previously feared for her mental state, and believed her to be an unwitting victim of financial elder abuse.
In a legal complaint, Presley — who's worth $50million — claimed Kruse and her business partners charmed and reeled her in before robbing her to the tune of $1million.
The civil suit accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" Elvis' widow into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her helpers 80% of her income.
Kruse hit back, filing a motion asking for permission to amend her own lawsuit, which claims after she helped Presley improve her finances with several new businesses, she was completely kicked out.
Presley then responded by denying that she should be held to account in a state, Florida, that she had no ties to. That led Kruse to file a new version of her complaint, this time with an allegation that Presley and her late megastar husband have an unidentified grandchild living today in the Sunshine state, proving she indeed has a tie.
Now, after being given a deadline by Judge John E. Jordan to respond to the complaint, Presley has finally answered.
In the motion to dismiss that Presley filed on Tuesday, she simply responded: "It is simply irrelevant whether Presley has relatives who live or own homes in Florida or whether Presley made a couple of personal visits to Florida."
The 79-year-old, however, called out Kruse again in her new motion, and claimed: "Brigitte Kruse and her co-conspirator, Kevin Fialko unduly influenced, cajoled, and defrauded Presley - who has been a California resident for decades - into making Kruse a trusted advisor, trustee, and attorney-in-fact, and purportedly giving Kruse and Fialko a majority and controlling interest in the rights to use Presley's name, image, and likeness (in perpetuity)."
The motion continued: "Kruse and Fialko absconded with hundreds of thousands of dollars, and then preemptively sued Presley in Florida when they knew the gig was up."
- All Shook Up: Priscilla Presley Blames Ex-Lawyers For Igniting Feud With Granddaughter Over Lisa Marie's $35 Million Estate
- Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-husband Fears Being Shut Out of Family and His Twins Being Turned Against Him: Sources
- Lisa Marie Presley Turns Against Priscilla As $100 Million Lawsuit Gets Nasty
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Kruse has yet to respond to the new allegations against her.
Presley is no stranger to dealing with the courts, as she found herself battling her granddaughter, Riley Keough, following the death of her only daughter, Lisa Marie, over the late star's $35million estate.
The duo settled their differences, with Keough reportedly agreeing to give her famous grandma a $1million lump-sum payment.
According to the agreement, Keough, 35, now oversees her late mother’s estate and the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and vowed to safeguard and invest the money "in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.