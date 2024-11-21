See the First Photos of Rosie O'Donnell's Wildchild Daughter Chelsea After Her Arrest on Child Neglect and Drug Charges
Rosie O'Donnell's daughter, Chelsea Belle O'Donnell, has been seen for the first time since she was released on bond following her arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Chelsea is facing charges of child neglect and drug possession in Wisconsin.
Rosie's daughter, 27, took to her Facebook account to share an image of herself after spending time in jail.
On November 13, Chelsea posted a picture with her baby boy, followed by a selfie on November 16, where she was seen smiling while wearing a blue shirt and orange beanie.
Chelsea is a mother of four children. She shares three children with her ex-partner, Jacob Bourassa, and had Atlas in October 2023 with her current boyfriend, Jacob Nelund.
Amid the legal issues, Jacob sought supervised visits for Chelsea with their three children, which was agreed upon last week.
Chelsea was taken into custody and held at the Oconto County Sheriff's Office after her arrest on October 11. She posted a $4,000 bond earlier this week.
This wasn't her first run-in with the law, as she was initially arrested on September 10 in nearby Marinette County. Police responded to a call made by Chelsea at her home, leading to the discovery of drug-related paraphernalia.
During the visit to Chelsea's residence, the officers encountered a cluttered and unsanitary environment.
Reports mentioned various items, such as drugs and garbage, scattered around the property, including inside the room where Chelsea's 11-month-old son, Atlas, was found.
Authorities also reportedly saw "rotten food and dirty moldy dishes", as well as "dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains, and used razor blades on the floor".
She faced multiple charges related to drug possession and endangerment of a child.
Her troubles continued as she was arrested for a second time on October 11 after being pulled over. The police report claimed she attempted to dispose of a meth pipe but was unsuccessful.
Chelsea was arrested and charged with three felonies of possession of meth, bail jumping, possession of narcotics, and other misdemeanor charges.
Rosie expressed her family's distress over the situation.
Despite Chelsea's decade-long struggle with drug addiction, Rosie shared hope for her daughter's recovery from this "deadly disease".
The former daytime TV host and her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, adopted Chelsea when she was a baby.
Chelsea appeared in court in Wisconsin on November 12 and was ordered to maintain "absolute sobriety".
Recent court documents read: "Defendant shall not possess/consume alcoholic beverages. Defendant shall not possess/consume any illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia/controlled substances without a valid prescription."
Chelsea's next court hearing is scheduled for December 12.
