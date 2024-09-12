Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Josh Brolin

Former Wildman Josh Brolin Confesses It Took Hit and Run Incident, Blacking Out 400 TIMES and Family Death To Finally Force Him to Get Sober

Composite photo of Josh Brolin.
Source: MEGA

Josh Brolin candidly discussed the night he decided he needed to get sober.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A death in the family was the wake up call former wild man Josh Brolin needed to get sober.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the No Country for Old Men star candidly spoke about his sobriety journey and how his grandmother's death inspired him to clean up his act when he was 45-years-old.

Brolin, 56, recalled his last night binge drinking during an appearance on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson's Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
Josh Brolin
Source: TEAM COCO PODCAST

Brolin opened up about deciding to get sober after his grandmother's death.

The Goonies star's history with alcohol and substance abuse dates back to his teen years.

As Brolin put it, some who struggle with addiction issues "talk about hitting bottom" but in his case, he was at rock "bottom (and) far worse than (that)" when he was just 15-years-old.

Looking back on his last night drinking, Brolin revealed "there was a hit and run at Del Taco" in which he "woke up on the sidewalk".

He added: "I didn't know where my car was, and it wasn't that rare. That was just, you know, the 400th time that it happened."

Article continues below advertisement
josh brolin sobriety journey blacked out times before family death
Source: MEGA

Brolin said he had blacked out 400 times in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

While the jarring experience had become "so normal" for him, it ended up having a profound impact on his sobriety journey.

Brolin explained he was actually supposed to be visiting his 99-year-old grandmothe – who "was on her deathbed" – when he "woke up on the sidewalk".

He recalled: "I was supposed to have picked up my brother and taken them 'cause I was the kind of, I was the one in the family that put everything together and structured everything and controlled everything."

"Anyway, I woke up on the sidewalk, went inside. My brother called me. 'Where are you?' Picked him up, walked into that hospital eventually."

Article continues below advertisement
josh brolin sobriety journey blacked out times before family death
Source: MEGA

The actor admitted he had 'gotten away' with living dangerously.

MORE ON:
Josh Brolin
Article continues below advertisement

After finally making it to the hospital, a final interaction with his grandmother rocked Brolin to his core.

He said: "Everybody knew when I walked into the room, picked her head up and looked at me and smiled and that was it.

"I was done. I said, 'If this woman could get through 99 years on life's terms, how dare me?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Danson replied: "That's a great phrase. 'On life's terms.'"

Brolin continued: "On life's terms. I said, 'How dare me', and I'd gotten away with, I was 45 years old and I'd gotten away with a lot, been in jail nine times, done a little bit of whatever.

"So I thought, I wonder if I could do that half of life like that and then do this half of life like this. Then I get to live two lives and not just one."

Article continues below advertisement
josh brolin sobriety journey blacked out times before family death
Source: MEGA

Brolin has been sober for eight years.

Article continues below advertisement

Eight years later and Brolin is still sober and has stayed out of trouble.

When Harrelson asked if he was "dying to have a drink", the Sicario star quickly answered, "No".

He added: "I feel like something's been cultivated in me that I helped cultivate that, that my life now is better than my greatest romance of any drink I could have.

"I actually like my life. Not that I didn't before, because I loved it before, except when I would write indecipherable texts. That—I didn't like that."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.