Former Wildman Josh Brolin Confesses It Took Hit and Run Incident, Blacking Out 400 TIMES and Family Death To Finally Force Him to Get Sober

A death in the family was the wake up call former wild man Josh Brolin needed to get sober.

The No Country for Old Men star candidly spoke about his sobriety journey and how his grandmother's death inspired him to clean up his act when he was 45-years-old.

Brolin, 56, recalled his last night binge drinking during an appearance on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson's Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.