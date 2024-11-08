Priscilla Presley Begs for More Time to Respond in Bombshell 'Elder Abuse and $1M Theft' Lawsuit
Priscilla Presley hasn't exactly found the words yet to respond to a new complaint filed in court.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 79-year-old is still attempting an appropriate comeback in a battle against a memorabilia auctioneer who is accusing the star of cutting her out of her life despite plenty of financial help.
Close friends of Presley previously feared for her mental state, and believed her to be an unwitting victim of financial elder abuse.
In a 45-page legal complaint, Presley — who's worth $50million — claimed Brigitte Kruse and her business partners charmed and reeled her in before robbing her to the tune of $1million.
The civil suit slammed Kruse as a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" Elvis' ex into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her helpers 80% of her income.
However, Kruse then filed a motion asking for permission to amend her own lawsuit, which claims after she helped Presley improve her finances with several new businesses, she was completely booted.
Presley responded by denying that she should be held to account in a state, Florida, that she had no ties to. That led Kruse to file a new version of her complaint, this time with a shocking allegation that Presley and the King of Rock and Roll have an unidentified grandchild living today in the Sunshine state, proving she indeed has a tie.
On October 21, Judge John E. Jordan granted Kruse’s motion and the new version of her lawsuit became official, which gave Presley 20 days to respond, making it a deadline of November 12.
Unfortunately for Presley, her attorneys are now saying the new complaint has so much new information, they need the deadline to be pushed back.
In court documents accessed by RadarOnline.com, her attorneys said: "The Second Amended Complaint includes twelve causes of action, seven of which are new, added an additional plaintiff, and contains a series of new allegations. Indeed, the Second Amended Complaint now stands at almost 50 pages with over 180 separate allegations.
"Due to the press of other matters and to confer with Ms. Presley regarding the matters raised for the first time in the Second Amended Complaint, Defendant is now seeking an additional seven days through and including November 19, 2024 to respond."
This is not the first time Presley is dealing with court issues. Following the death of her only daughter, Lisa Marie, she battled her granddaughter, Riley Keough, over the late star's $35million estate.
The pair settled their differences, with Keough reportedly agreeing to give her famous grandma a $1million lump-sum payment.
Court documents also revealed the 35-year-old was to give Presley $400,000 for legal fees and costs that will come "at the same time as the one million payment as stated in Paragraph 6 of this Agreement".
Keough oversees her mother’s estate and the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and vowed to safeguard and invest the money "in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee".
