Priscilla Presley Begs for More Time to Respond in Bombshell 'Elder Abuse and $1M Theft' Lawsuit

On October 21, Judge John E. Jordan granted Kruse’s motion and the new version of her lawsuit became official, which gave Presley 20 days to respond, making it a deadline of November 12.

Unfortunately for Presley, her attorneys are now saying the new complaint has so much new information, they need the deadline to be pushed back.

In court documents accessed by RadarOnline.com, her attorneys said: "The Second Amended Complaint includes twelve causes of action, seven of which are new, added an additional plaintiff, and contains a series of new allegations. Indeed, the Second Amended Complaint now stands at almost 50 pages with over 180 separate allegations.

"Due to the press of other matters and to confer with Ms. Presley regarding the matters raised for the first time in the Second Amended Complaint, Defendant is now seeking an additional seven days through and including November 19, 2024 to respond."