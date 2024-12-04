Your tip
Sidelined 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck 'So Desperate for Work He's Begging Old Friends Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox For Help to Land Jobs'

tom selleck on being dumped from cop show
Tom Selleck is said to be pleading for work.

Dec. 4 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Aging Tom Selleck is far from ready to retire – and sources have revealed he's going all out to land new work now that Blue Bloods has hit the trash bin.

They say he's particularly been leaning on his old Friends co-star pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to help him line up a gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

tom selleck on being dumped from cop show
Sources say Selleck is far from ready to retire or shut up about his exit from 'Blue Bloods'.

"He's desperate for work and calling in every favor he can think of", a source said.

"People might not realize how close he is with the Friends cast from back when the Magnum, P.I. hunk famously played a love interest of Cox's character, Monica Geller.

"They all loved him when he was on the show. He's hoping Jennifer and Courteney will lend him a hand.

"He truly believes they can set him up with a gig of his liking, and maybe Jen can even get him on The Morning Show. He would love that."

tom selleck on being dumped from cop show
Insiders add the star – seen here in his 'Magnum P.I.' heyday – is so desperate for work he's calling in 'every favor he can think of'.

Sources squealed Selleck, 79, is "bored" and "out of sorts" after the abrupt end to his 14 years on Blue Bloods.

"He's a workaholic, he can't retire", claimed a mole. "Tom has finally gotten it, loud and clear, that Blue Bloods is not coming back, so he's trying to get work proactively. He has lots of friends in Hollywood and he's tapping all his contacts."

tom selleck on being dumped from cop show
An insider said: 'Tom has finally gotten it, loud and clear, that 'Blue Bloods' is not coming back, so he's trying to get work proactively.'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Selleck is said to be crushing the scales at an astonishing 350 pounds – 150 pounds more than in his 1980s heyday.

"Being out of work has not helped his health", dished a source. "He has too much time sitting around doing nothing. Hopefully his old pals can help!"

