BREAKING: George Clooney Shares Heartbreak Over Death of 'Gentle Soul' Ocean's Eleven Strongman Star Scott L Schwartz After He Passed Away Aged 65

He starred in 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.

The 6ft10in actor died from congestive heart failure in Covington, his rep said, and Clooney, 63, led the tributes, describing Schwartz as a "gentle soul".

He said: "I'm sorry to hear that Scott is gone

"We did three films together and I've never been so gently punched.

"He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed."