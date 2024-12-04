Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > George Clooney

BREAKING: George Clooney Shares Heartbreak Over Death of 'Gentle Soul' Ocean's Eleven Strongman Star Scott L Schwartz After He Passed Away Aged 65

Composite photo of George Clooney and Scott L. Schwartz
Source: MEGA/Facebook

George Clooney has paid tribute to Ocean's Eleven co-star Scott L. Schwartz who passed away aged 65.

By:

Dec. 4 2024, Published 5:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

George Clooney has paid tribute to an Ocean's Eleven co-star who passed away aged 65.

RadarOnline.com can reveal actor Scott L. Schwartz, who had a background as a professional wrestler, was known for his role as the strongman who assisted the gang of A-list thieves — fronted by Clooney.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Schwartz was a former wrestler who turned to acting and starred in a number of blockbuster movies.

Article continues below advertisement

He starred in 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.

The 6ft10in actor died from congestive heart failure in Covington, his rep said, and Clooney, 63, led the tributes, describing Schwartz as a "gentle soul".

He said: "I'm sorry to hear that Scott is gone

"We did three films together and I've never been so gently punched.

"He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Clooney described Schwartz as a 'gentle giant' saying he'd 'never been so gently punched'.

Article continues below advertisement

Schwartz's rep said: "Those who know Scott personally associated him with being a jolly person, so full of life, a strong loving person, foodie and travel aficionado.

"Scott truly loved life and everyone that he met along the way.

"When he wasn't acting, wrestling or telling jokes he spent his time visiting children with cancer at children's hospitals."

Schwartz is survived by his wife Misty and children Angela and Adam.

Actor Rick Zahn also paid tribute to Schwartz — describing him as a "good man" and "a dear friend".

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Clooney starred in three films opposite Schwartz - starred in 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.

MORE ON:
George Clooney

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Zahn said: "Scott has battled ill health these past couple of years.

"But with Misty at his side, Scott peacefully transitioned. The suffering is over. At 6'10', Scott was one of the rare few I looked up to.

"But it wasn't just because he was actually taller. It was because of his heart. He lived life with passion. And he adored his wife, Misty."

During his lengthy career as an actor and stuntman, Schwartz racked up more than 100 credits.

He starred in 2021's The Pizza Joint, 2004's Starsky & Hutch, 2002's Spider-Man, 2002's The Scorpion King and 1997's Meet Wally Sparks.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Clooney said Schwartz will be 'dearly missed' as friends revealed he recently battled health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor also worked on the 2009 family comedy Lost in the Woods opposite Michael Madsen — and the 2010 action drama Changing Hands, which he wrote and directed.

In a 2008 interview, he said: "A lot of people go on TV or on film or whatever they do and never have an opportunity to meet people who have seen their work and enjoy their work.

"It’s really cool to be able to sit down and hear what they enjoyed about certain parts or what they liked.

"It’s kind of a cool thing both ways because it’s really great to meet fans."

Born in March 19, 1959, Schwartz went to college at Temple University before launching a career as in professional wrestling.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking about his retirement from wrestling in 2006, he said: "I hung up my boots for good in 1999 which was after 20 years.

"It was a tough decision, and in order to keep from returning to the ring, I sold most of my stuff on eBay.

"I kept one suit just in case, and sometimes I get a part as a wrestler and I wear that stuff in a movie, and then after I get off the movie I feel like going back in the business."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.