BREAKING: George Clooney Shares Heartbreak Over Death of 'Gentle Soul' Ocean's Eleven Strongman Star Scott L Schwartz After He Passed Away Aged 65
George Clooney has paid tribute to an Ocean's Eleven co-star who passed away aged 65.
RadarOnline.com can reveal actor Scott L. Schwartz, who had a background as a professional wrestler, was known for his role as the strongman who assisted the gang of A-list thieves — fronted by Clooney.
He starred in 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.
The 6ft10in actor died from congestive heart failure in Covington, his rep said, and Clooney, 63, led the tributes, describing Schwartz as a "gentle soul".
He said: "I'm sorry to hear that Scott is gone
"We did three films together and I've never been so gently punched.
"He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed."
Schwartz's rep said: "Those who know Scott personally associated him with being a jolly person, so full of life, a strong loving person, foodie and travel aficionado.
"Scott truly loved life and everyone that he met along the way.
"When he wasn't acting, wrestling or telling jokes he spent his time visiting children with cancer at children's hospitals."
Schwartz is survived by his wife Misty and children Angela and Adam.
Actor Rick Zahn also paid tribute to Schwartz — describing him as a "good man" and "a dear friend".
- Secret James Caan Took To His Grave: The Mysterious Death Of 25-Year-Old Acquaintance Who Tragically Fell
- James Caan's Ex Breaks Silence Decades After Suspicious Death Of Their Friend, Claims Actor Threatened To 'Kill' Her
- James Caan's Eldest Son Scott Files To Become Executor Of Actor's Estate 9 Months After 'Misery' Star's Death
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Zahn said: "Scott has battled ill health these past couple of years.
"But with Misty at his side, Scott peacefully transitioned. The suffering is over. At 6'10', Scott was one of the rare few I looked up to.
"But it wasn't just because he was actually taller. It was because of his heart. He lived life with passion. And he adored his wife, Misty."
During his lengthy career as an actor and stuntman, Schwartz racked up more than 100 credits.
He starred in 2021's The Pizza Joint, 2004's Starsky & Hutch, 2002's Spider-Man, 2002's The Scorpion King and 1997's Meet Wally Sparks.
The actor also worked on the 2009 family comedy Lost in the Woods opposite Michael Madsen — and the 2010 action drama Changing Hands, which he wrote and directed.
In a 2008 interview, he said: "A lot of people go on TV or on film or whatever they do and never have an opportunity to meet people who have seen their work and enjoy their work.
"It’s really cool to be able to sit down and hear what they enjoyed about certain parts or what they liked.
"It’s kind of a cool thing both ways because it’s really great to meet fans."
Born in March 19, 1959, Schwartz went to college at Temple University before launching a career as in professional wrestling.
Speaking about his retirement from wrestling in 2006, he said: "I hung up my boots for good in 1999 which was after 20 years.
"It was a tough decision, and in order to keep from returning to the ring, I sold most of my stuff on eBay.
"I kept one suit just in case, and sometimes I get a part as a wrestler and I wear that stuff in a movie, and then after I get off the movie I feel like going back in the business."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.