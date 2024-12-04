Record-breaking Growth in Us Online Casino Market: What This Means for 2025

The past two decades have witnessed exponential growth in the casino industry, with online casinos taking center stage. For a long time, this growth was in Europe, but it has since spread to other regions, including Asia, Africa, and other continents that have opened up to the idea of online casinos. As such, it’s unsurprising that the US has also begun to change its tune regarding the legalization of these convenient platforms. Already, the top online casinos in the market have set up shop in the US, and this has not been without significant changes to the gaming landscape. We look at the current statistics, future projections, factors influencing the growth of this industry, and what this could spell for 2025.

2024 statistics show that the current online gambling market is worth a whopping $93.26 billion. What’s more, projections show that this figure could hit $153.21 billion by 2029, thanks to a CAGR of 10.44%, which is likely to increase in the next five years. As such, the $153.21 billion is a conservative figure at this moment.

The statistics get more interesting when you consider the role that the US has played in this growth. For many years, the US was on the sidelines, watching as other regions jumped on the online casino bandwagon, unable to join in on the opportunities due to strict gambling regulations. However, the scope has been changing in the states, like New Jersey, that have legalized gambling, paving the way not just for sports wagers but also for online casinos. As far as projections show, these small but impactful changes have pushed the US to the forefront, making it the fastest-growing market in the world.