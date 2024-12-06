EXCLUSIVE: Watch Ariana Grande Fuel Major Health Worries as She Starts to CRY During Interview When Asked How She Copes With Skinny-Shaming Trolls — 'She's Losing It!'
Ariana Grande has sparked health major concerns by crying during an interview after being questioned about her weight loss.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 31, teared up when she was asked how she copes with trolls skinny shaming her.
Her outpouring of emotion only fuels concerns she's struggling to cope with the negative reaction to her appearance.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Ariana he felt the true force of trolls over her weight loss, it's proving too hard to handle.
"To break down during an interview is a sure fire sign she's losing it.
"Usually she's pretty composed but the flak shems receiving is clearly getting to her."
Grande was grilled about coverage surrounding her appearance while promoting of new movie Wicked, alongside her co-star star Cynthia Erivo.
Her fellow actress, 37, asked if she was ok, before she attempted the answer the question which triggered her tears.
Grande said: "I've been kind of doing this in front of the public... a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. So I have heard it all.
"I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me.
"And then you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons but that's everything from even just the simple thing, your appearance, you're young and you're hearing all those things.
"It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. And it's something that's uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing on."
No matter where the comment originates from, Grande insists it's all difficult to deal with, even if it's from a family member.
She explains: "Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God you look skinnier! What happened' or 'You look heavier! What happened?'
"That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it's happening, no matter the scale it's happening on. I think in today's society there's a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all.
"Commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves. From what you're wearing to your body to your face to your everything"'
She defiantly called the "comfortability" people have with "commenting" on people's appearance "dangerous," adding: "There's a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous. And I think it's dangerous for all parties involved."
Grande now makes no room for the criticism: "I just don't invite it in anymore, it's not welcome. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love! And it's not invited, I don't leave space for it anymore."
"And however you all can protect yourselves from that noise, whether it's at a family reunion or online... I don't care if you have to delete your app entirely, you keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s**t."
The interview comes after Grande sparked concern over her new blonde, slimmed down look with fans expressing fears she looked "very fragile".
