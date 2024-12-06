Bloated Action Buffoon Steven Seagal Crushing Scales at 320Lbs — And is 'Total Pariah' Whose 'Pals Are Wishing Him Dead' Over 'Insane' Vladimir Putin Worship
Bloated action buffoon Steven Seagal is crushing the scales at a whalish 320 pounds, but sources said his super-sized list of Hollywood enemies long for the day the accused sex fiend and portly pet of Russki tyrant Vladimir Putin – is six feet under, RadarOnline.com can reveal!
"He's a total pariah. No one is going to shed a tear when he goes", a Tinseltown insider said.
Newly surfaced footage from the Russian propaganda documentary, In the Name of Justice shows the 6-foot-4 Under Siege blob of blubber, struggling to wrap his arms around his massive tummy as he shuffles through bombed-out Ukrainian towns.
"It's quite a shock to see how far he's let himself go, since he used to be so obsessed with his body", tattled a source.
Before Seagal fled to Russia, he'd been slammed by claims of rape and harassment by at least a dozen gals, including actresses Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies.
After the slew of ugly allegations began surfacing in 2010, the obese action star waddled off to Putinland and was gifted with a Russian citizenship in 2016 by evil leader Vlad.
In 2018, two more women came forward with horrific claims.
Regina Simons accused Seagal of raping her when she was an 18-year-old extra on his 1994 flick On Deadly Ground.
Model Faviola Dadis claimed he had her strip to a bikini and fondled her when she went to his hotel for an audition in 2002.
Seagal previously denied all accusations made against him. John Leguizamo, who starred with him in Executive Decision, described him as a "bully", recalling how the action star would hit stuntmen deliberately.
Hollywood legend Gene LeBell, one of the toughest stuntmen, ended Seagal's brutality by putting the self-styled tough guy in a chokehold!
"In a town full of oversized egos, Steven was one of the all-time worst offenders and most hated", snitched a source.
