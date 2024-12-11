Ex-Russian Intelligence Agent Busted for Spying in New York Tells How She Used her Sex Appeal to Target Bungling Men
The Former Russian intelligence agent made sure to use her looks to her advantage during her spy days.
Anna Chapman is opening up about how she used her sex appeal to target bumbling men during her spy days.
In the ex-convict's new 461-page "autobiographical" book titled BondiAnna: To Russia With Love - published in Moscow - she portrays herself as a real-life female 007 who uses her sex appeal to her advantage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the book, the 42-year-old writes she was recruited while living in the capital after splitting from her husband, Alex.
"I knew the effect I had on men," she writes.
Chapman continues: "Nature had generously endowed me with a slim waist, a full chest and a cascade of red hair. All I needed was to emphasize it – which I did with simple yet sexy outfits, light makeup, and an effortless air about me. I never wore jewelry – I didn’t feel the need for it.
"Most importantly, I didn’t try too hard to please. People can always sense when someone is desperate for approval, and it has the opposite effect."
Chapman writes: "That’s what happens with overly dressed-up girls or overly chatty men. I never sought anyone’s approval – I simply was myself.
“And it worked like magic. English lords and Arab sheikhs were kissing my hand flirtatiously, promising me a bright future.”
According to her roommate Elena Savitskaya - who Chapman names in the book as Vera Suvitskaya - the convicted criminal "would go and talk to a man if she thought he was useful".
"Just after I first met her, she said of one businessman she knew: 'I used to sleep with him. I didn't like sex with him, but I wanted his money,'" Savitskaya recalled.
Chapman's spy career kicked off after a Moscow-based spy named Kirill observed her impressive networking skills, particularly with powerful men. She claims Kirill initiated contact by arranging to sit beside her on an Aeroflot flight to Moscow. During the flight, he touched on her patriotic sentiments and later sought information about her from Savitskaya.
Another spy recruiter Chapman calls Vladimir Vladimirovich was also involved in the recruitment.
At one point Chapman was able to snag a job at a hedge fund through a strip poker game, as she writes: "The first hand wasn't promising for me – I lost. I removed my knickers, much to the men's delight.”
However, Chapman's spying days were cut short after she was detained and unmasked by the FBI as a Russian agent while on a trip in New York in June 2010.
She pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government and was deported to Russia.
