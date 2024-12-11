Ex-Russian Intelligence Agent Busted for Spying in New York Tells How She Used her Sex Appeal to Target Bungling Men

In the book, the 42-year-old writes she was recruited while living in the capital after splitting from her husband, Alex.

"I knew the effect I had on men," she writes.

Chapman continues: "Nature had generously endowed me with a slim waist, a full chest and a cascade of red hair. All I needed was to emphasize it – which I did with simple yet sexy outfits, light makeup, and an effortless air about me. I never wore jewelry – I didn’t feel the need for it.

"Most importantly, I didn’t try too hard to please. People can always sense when someone is desperate for approval, and it has the opposite effect."