Jay Z Drama Explodes: Now Scandal Scarred Rapper's 'Secret Son' Claims His Mom was 15 and Jay was 22 … at Time of His Birth
A lawsuit was filed on Sunday night claiming the rapper 'raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty' in 2000.
Jay Z’s alleged secret son has spoken about the disturbing lawsuit that claimed the 99 Problems rapper "raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000."
Rymir Satterwaithe called his alleged father "a secretive and vindictive man" while sharing details about the rapper's romance with his late mother – who was also underage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new interview with Media Take Out, Satterwaithe, 30, explained how Jay-Z has allegedly been avoiding accepting paternity for years and has been "ruthless."
Satterwaithe's mother passed away when she was 45 years old following back-to-back heart attacks, but he claimed she would show photos and videos of him with Jay-Z when he was a kid.
According to Satterwaithe, his mother was allegedly just 15 years old when she was involved with the rapper — who was 22 years old at the time.
He claimed that due to his mother being "underage" at the time of their relationship, Jay-Z could allegedly be avoiding doing a paternity test.
As previously reported, Jay-Z's legal team attempted to throw out the paternity suit and claimed Satterwaithe's father is the man listed on his birth certificate.
After a DNA test, Satterwaithe ruled the man listed out as his father.
Satterwaithe explained this case is to show that "no one should be played by the court system" and will publicly apologize if he is wrong.
On Sunday night, news broke about the lawsuit filed against Jay-Z that claimed the rapper "raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs."
The victim claimed in the lawsuit she was trying to gain entry to the event and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party.
She claimed she started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom.
The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".
She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".
Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations after his name was added to the lawsuit as the other celebrity allegedly involved in the attack, slamming lawyer Tony Buzbee for his "demand letter" in a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram.
The rapper wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!
"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."
Jay-Z explained how hard it will be to explain the situation to his kids – daughter Blue Ivy, 12 and twins Rumi and Sir, both 7.
He continued: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.
"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."