Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles 'Likes' Post About Son-in-Law Jay-Z's Shocking Lawsuit Claiming Rapper Raped 13-Year-Old At Afterparty

Fans were quick to notice Knowles' social media move, leading to plenty of responses as one person said: "Tina most likely doesn't even like him because of what he did to her daughter."

Another added: "Liked by Tina Knowles! Yeah she knows something is up," as one person raged, "He needs to go to jail with Diddy."

All this comes after Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

In the lawsuit - originally filed in October with Combs as a defendant and later amended to include Jay-Z, the anonymous victim previously referred to Jay-Z as "Celebrity A", and a female star accused of watching as "Celebrity B", making the 99 Problems hitmaker the first star to be named alongside Combs in one of the many lawsuits filed against the music mogul.