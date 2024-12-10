Your tip
Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles 'Likes' Post About Son-in-Law Jay-Z's Shocking Lawsuit Claiming Rapper Raped 13-Year-Old At Afterparty

Split photo of Tina Knowles, Jay-Z
Jay-Z denied the shocking allegations in a scalding response.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, has made a shocking response to the allegation her son-in-law, Jay-Z, raped a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 70-year-old happened to like a post shared on Instagram by abc7Chicago captioned: "Breaking news: Jay-Z, Diddy named in lawsuit alleging rape of girl, 13."

beyonce mother tina knowles likes post jay z lawsuit raped afterparty
Tina Knowles 'liked' an Instagram post mentioning her son-in-law Jay-Z's being accused of rape.

Fans were quick to notice Knowles' social media move, leading to plenty of responses as one person said: "Tina most likely doesn't even like him because of what he did to her daughter."

Another added: "Liked by Tina Knowles! Yeah she knows something is up," as one person raged, "He needs to go to jail with Diddy."

All this comes after Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

In the lawsuit - originally filed in October with Combs as a defendant and later amended to include Jay-Z, the anonymous victim previously referred to Jay-Z as "Celebrity A", and a female star accused of watching as "Celebrity B", making the 99 Problems hitmaker the first star to be named alongside Combs in one of the many lawsuits filed against the music mogul.

jay z
Jay-Z has been accused of raping a teen girl at an MTV afterparty.

According to the victim, she said she took a drink at the afterparty which had "a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter" and then "began to feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".

She said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom", until Combs, Jay-Z, and the unnamed female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" entered the room.

The filing reads: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed".

jay z civil lawsuit diddy page
The lawsuit originally only named Sean 'Diddy' Combs but was later amended to include Jay-Z.

The victim alleges Jay-Z, 55, began stripping her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched.

The filing reads: "After [Jay-Z] finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."

Jay-Z was quick to deny the allegations, slamming attorney Tony Buzbee for initially filing the lawsuit and calling it a "blackmail attempt", in a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram.

He wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

The music star continued: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

"It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit..."

jay z and sean diddy combs decades long friendship
The '99 Problems' denied the allegations.

Jay-Z and Beyonce share three kids: 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, seven.

Both Jay-Z and Combs have denied the accusations.

sean diddy combs dangling woman th floor balcony sexual battery suit
Combs being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs, 55, is currently at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

He entered a not guilty plea.

