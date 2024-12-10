Inside Assad's 'Human Slaughterhouse' Torture Chambers Where Inmates Were Deprived of Food and Medical Care, 'Forced to Ingest Bodily Fluids'
Bashar al-Assad's Syrian torture chamber prison is filled with horror stories including prisoners subjected to inhumane treatment before being killed.
Sednaya Prison, nicknamed the "Human Slaughterhouse", is the spot where inmates were ordered to do terrifying and sick tasks while locked up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Survivors of the nightmare prison have revealed all they went through during their time behind bars, a place that was "carefully designed to humiliate, degrade, sicken, starve and ultimately kill those trapped inside".
Many prisoners have shared shocking stories including being raped while at Sednaya, while some were even forced to rape fellow inmates.
Guards would also torture and beat inmates as a form of punishment and degradation, which led some inmates to suffer life-long damage, disability, and in some cases, death.
According to a 2017 Amnesty report, the demented environment had cell floors covered with the blood and pus from injured prisoners, and bodies of the dead were collected by the guards each morning.
Staff at the prison also deprived inmates of food, water, medicine, and medical care. The times food was delivered it was thrown on the floor where it was mixed with body fluids which had to be ingested.
Former prisoners have revealed mass hangings at the prison were also carried out once or twice a week, in the middle of the night. Inmates were made to believe they were being transferred to another prison, and instead were beated and then hanged.
A former judge who witnessed the hangings in the Amnesty report recalled: "They kept them [hanging] there for 10 to 15 minutes. Some didn't die because they are light. For the young ones, their weight wouldn't kill them."
Prisoners in the building would also hear the brutal display.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"Hamid", a former military officer arrested in 2011, said: "If you put your ears on the floor, you could hear the sound of a kind of gurgling. This would last around 10 minutes… We were sleeping on top of the sound of people choking to death. This was normal for me then."
Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International's regional office in Beirut, at the time said: "The horrors depicted in this report reveal a hidden, monstrous campaign, authorized at the highest levels of the Syrian government, aimed at crushing any form of dissent within the Syrian population.
"We demand that the Syrian authorities immediately cease extrajudicial executions, torture and inhuman treatment at Sednaya Prison and in all other government prisons across Syria. Russia and Iran, the government's closest allies, must press for an end to these murderous detention policies."
As Syria's rebels headed towards the capital city last week, they liberated inmates from every jail they found, claiming most of the inhabitants were political prisoners of the brutal Assad regime.
This comes as President Assad's luxury underground network, featuring tunnels, was discovered during raids after the disgraced politician fled from the country following a 13-year civil war and decades of his family's autocratic rule.
Millions of Syrians have fled Assad's brutal and murderous regime since the civil war began in 2011. The majority of them have ended up at refugee camps in Turkey and Jordan.
Others have since settled in Europe, with a majority in Germany.
Assad is to have gone to Moscow in a plane on Sunday as Vladimir Putin offered him refuge. It was reported the plane may have crashed or was shot down — this has since been rejected by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden praised Assad's defeat, calling it a "moment of historic opportunity".
"At long last, the Assad regime has fallen," Biden said at the White House.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.