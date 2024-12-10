Inside Assad's 'Human Slaughterhouse' Torture Chambers Where Inmates Were Deprived of Food and Medical Care, 'Forced to Ingest Bodily Fluids'

Survivors of the nightmare prison have revealed all they went through during their time behind bars, a place that was "carefully designed to humiliate, degrade, sicken, starve and ultimately kill those trapped inside".

Many prisoners have shared shocking stories including being raped while at Sednaya, while some were even forced to rape fellow inmates.

Guards would also torture and beat inmates as a form of punishment and degradation, which led some inmates to suffer life-long damage, disability, and in some cases, death.