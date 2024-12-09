Assad's Secret Escape Tunnels Revealed: Huge Luxury Underground Network Found — and It's Big Enough to Drive Through
Bashar al-Assad's secret escape tunnels have been revealed — and it's something you have to see to believe.
Syrian rebels discovered the luxury underground network during their raids after President Assad fled from the country following a 13-year civil war and decades of his family's autocratic rule, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A video posted on X of Assad's apparent mansion shows a white staircase cut into the floor, spiraling underground. The clip then proceeds to show another two staircases descending even further into the depths.
The video then cuts to reveal a huge network of empty and wide tunnels with tall, curved ceilings. A kitchen was also featured, showing it fully-stocked with Pepsi cans and tea.
A bathroom and discarded shopping bags can also be seen in the footage.
The footage, allegedly filmed underneath Assad's mansion in Damasc and said to have been filmed by a rebel, was captioned: "Massive tunnel complex beneath Maher Assad's mansion, wide enough for trucks carrying and gold to drive through."
As for the tunnels in the network, another claimed they were "ready with ventilation, sitting rooms, bedrooms, locks and metal doors".
All this comes after Syrian rebels took down the government after over two decades of rule under President Assad.
Amid the chaos, Assad fled the capital to Moscow in a plane on Sunday as Vladimir Putin offered the disgraced politician refuge. The 59-year-old's departure led thousands of Syrians to celebrate in the streets, firing guns into the air, and waving the rebel flag.
Rebels were also able to enter Assad's massive mansion, ransacking his now former residence and looting high luxury items.
It is also believed dozens of Assad's high-priced vehicles, including Ferraris and Audis, were also seized after militants broke into his garage.
- Revealed: Vladimir Putin's Top-secret Black Sea Bunker Has Hockey Rink, Casino and Stripper Pole
- Paranoid Vladimir Putin Installs Massive Anti-Air Guns Around Secret Palace To Prevent Ukrainian Missile Strikes
- Intelligence Officials Reveal At Least 100 Russian Sleeper Cells In United States Under Vladimir Putin's Orders
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al Jolani ordered his fighters to return to their bases from inside the Umayyad Mosque in the capital, and called the fall of Assad a "victory to the Islamic nation".
Outgoing President Joe Biden also praised Assad's defeat, calling it a "moment of historic opportunity".
"At long last, the Assad regime has fallen," Biden said at the White House.
However, there is also fear ISIS may try to gain control now, but the 82-year-old made it clear he "we will not let that happen".
He said: "Some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human right abuses" and added the United States would monitor their actions moving forward.
The US has around 900 troops in Syria to prevent the resurgence of the terror cult there, and have launched 75 precision airstrikes on the country to prevent ISIS from grasping control.
On December 9, it was reported a plane that vanished from a flight-tracker while above Syria. This kicked off theories it was carrying Assad, with some believing it crashed or was even shot down.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, however, rejected the claims and urged the report to "refute itself".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.