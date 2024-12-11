Kim Kardashian's Curves Out of Fashion: Women Now Going Natural with Realistic Breast Implants and Vampire Blood Facelifts, Top Plastic Surgeons Reveal
More and more women are passing up old plastic surgery techniques for new looks
Kim Kardashian and her crew can't fake it anymore when it comes to their showcase looks.
It seems a reverse revolution away from plastic surgeries and fillers is gaining momentum, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
For years, celebs like the Kardashians have been the subject of intense scrutiny - especially over their looks. Fans have poured over photos of each, looking for any disfigurement that could be the result of bulky fillers, false implants or pricey surgeries.
But now, author Alice Hart-Davis says all natural is all the rage - even if it needs a bit of a boost.
In a new editorial, she explains: "Thanks to a surfeit of over-stuffed and frankly weird-looking celebrity faces, plus a growing realization that fillers don't always break down and leave facial tissue as quickly as we think they do, people have been spurning them in favor of other, newer treatments."
The more intricate the treatment, the more it's designed to look like nothing has changed at all.
Hart-Davis added: "Increasingly, it seems we are shunning the overblown hourglass silhouette and over-full face for something rather more natural and, dare we say, normal-looking."
Meanwhile, those left behind, like Kim end up with accusations of plastic surgery obsessions, leading to claims of "over-the-top chipmunk cheeks".
Facelift specialist Rajiv Grover told DailyMail: "In the world of facelift surgery, there is a backlash against things that are obvious and extreme."
Popular new treatments include everything from fillers made from your own blood to natural looking - and feeling - fake breasts.
Plastic surgeon Adrian Richards explained: "Breast augmentation has always been one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries, but the silhouette that women are seeking is becoming less exaggerated."
Women now are after a more discreet implant - with as little proof or scar as possible. New technologies have led to new, more realistic implants.
Richards noted: "Old implants were hard and round, so they needed to be placed under the chest muscles, which meant a slower recovery. Now, most implants are so soft, they mimic breast tissue and are placed in front of the muscle – which also makes them easier to remove."
Even the old tried-and-true nose job is getting an update, thanks to a new technique referred to as "preservation rhinoplasty". The surgery is said to change the way a nose looks.
Kardashian has long batted away plastic surgery rumors since she became a pop culture icon. But she's also long denied ever going under the knife.
The Kardashians star has documented her beauty and skincare routines on the show as well as social media - from diets, to workouts, to dermatology visits to her favorite doctors. Plastic surgery experts previously weighed in with RadarOnline.com on the 44-year-old may or may not have had done.
Dr. Zara Harutyunyan of L.A.'s Cosmetic Rejuvenation—who also has not worked on Kardashian — told RadarOnline.com: "Overall, I suspect Kim has had a rhinoplasty to make her nose slimmer and the tip more pointy."
The specialist also noted: "It looks like she's had a chin augmentation using dermal fillers. Kim is also most likely doing skin tightening procedures such as Ultherapy which is a nonsurgical face and neck lift.
"I suspect she has had Botox injections into her Masseter muscles, a very effective way to contour the jawline by reducing the masseter shadow through the outer jaw skin."
While Dr. Anthony Youn—prestigious plastic surgeon and founder of Youn Plastic Surgery (who also has not treated Kardashian)—told RadarOnline.com: "I believe she’s undergone Botox injections to smooth the wrinkles of her forehead and her frown lines. Although I doubt she’s had a surgical brow lift, she looks like she’s had a Botox brow lift, where Botox is injected in a pattern to raise and arch the brows."