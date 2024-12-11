Kim Kardashian's Curves Out of Fashion: Women Now Going Natural with Realistic Breast Implants and Vampire Blood Facelifts, Top Plastic Surgeons Reveal

For years, celebs like the Kardashians have been the subject of intense scrutiny - especially over their looks. Fans have poured over photos of each, looking for any disfigurement that could be the result of bulky fillers, false implants or pricey surgeries.

But now, author Alice Hart-Davis says all natural is all the rage - even if it needs a bit of a boost.

In a new editorial, she explains: "Thanks to a surfeit of over-stuffed and frankly weird-looking celebrity faces, plus a growing realization that fillers don't always break down and leave facial tissue as quickly as we think they do, people have been spurning them in favor of other, newer treatments."