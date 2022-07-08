Caught! Doctor's EXPOSE Kim Kardashian's Lies After Beauty Mogul Claims She's Only Had Botox

RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals why top doctors believe The Kardashians star may have had cheek implants dating back to 2018. Following the Paris robbery, Kim took a three-month break from social media, and seemingly reemerged as a whole new woman.

In February when the reality star-turned-mogul showed up in New York City, her face looked noticeably different.

“One thing that is very striking is the accentuation of her cheekbones. This could have been achieved with either implants or fillers,” Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng told RadarOnline.com.