Look and Feel Better With 'Vampire' Treatments
Seeking youthful skin without surgery? Well, Halloween may be over, but it’s never too late to summon your inner vampire—ageless beauty and facial glow ala your own blood— spun into concentrate platelets for facials and fills for plump smooth skin.
Celebs like Kim Kardashian rave about the results of swanky new “vampire treatments,” implying they’re life-changing.
Recent research shows these treatments improve satisfaction with appearance and quality of life.
One study using the FACE-Q questionnaire found that minimally invasive treatments like combined filler and botox treatments boosted psychological well-being and age perception more than single treatments alone.
Though pricey, patients insist on feeling rejuvenated aesthetically—and emotionally too, with some reporting increased confidence along with cheekbones seeming sculpted to their former glory.
Our culture's vampire fascination persists, as patients seek not just physical rejuvenation but recapturing their own fleeting youth and confidence.
So what exactly is all the buzz about? What do people need to know about the glammy Twilight-esque treatment?
“There are many vampire treatments, with the classic one being the Vampire Facial,” Says Robert H Cohen, a Medical Doctor and Beverly Hills-based Vampire Facial treatment provider.
Cohen, who’s been interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter, E! Online, and more explains how the treatment works, “We use micro-needling to get down through the thicker part of the skin, on top of the skin in multiple layers.”
And the results? A complete youthful rejuvenation of the face.
According to Cohen, “It revitalizes your facial skin, making it tighter, making it thicker.” This says Dr. Robert H Cohen, is thanks to the body’s increased collagen production.
So why is it called a “vampire facial?”
"It makes you look younger, hence why it's called a vampire treatment."
The celeb-loved Vampire treatments have fascinating roots, “The term vampire was coined by Dr. Charles Runnels, a good friend of mine,” Says Dr Robert H Cohen, “But people think, well, it's because your face is all blood.”
Interestingly enough, you can reap the benefits of vampire treatments for other parts of your body, like—your breasts.
The Vampire Breast Lift is another new procedure that can lift and rejuvenate breasts without surgery.
Popularized by Robert H. Cohen MD, (and developed by Dr. Charles Runels), this technique uses the patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to stimulate regeneration and collagen production in breast tissue.
Unlike traditional breast lifts, the Vampire Breast Lift requires no incisions or implants. “The vampire breast lift is an excellent alternative to a traditional ‘boob job’ explains Cohen, “and the best part, is that it’s minimally invasive yet produces optimal results.”
For people thinking about engaging cosmetic procedures, non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments have been shown to positively impact mental health—having high satisfaction rates.
A paper published in 2022 by Dr. Lauren Hoffman, and Sabrina Fabi, MD revealed the impact of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures on satisfaction with appearance and psychosocial well-being.
According to the paper, in order to maximize patient satisfaction, providers should consider combined treatment approaches to improve psychological wellbeing and age perception.
Dr. Cohen points out that “The paper indicates that quantifying quality-of-life changes can help providers demonstrate the wide-ranging benefits of aesthetic procedures,” he continues, “This is why I stay involved with my patients, seeing them happy and healthy is part of the oath I took.”
With new advancements in aesthetic medicine, providers now have more tools than ever to help patients achieve their goals safely and effectively.
While invasive surgeries were once the only option, minimally invasive treatments like vampire facials and breast lifts allow subtle, customized enhancements with little downtime.
Yet as Dr. Cohen notes, the benefits go far beyond the physical. Improved satisfaction with one's appearance can fuel gains in confidence, self-esteem, and overall well-being. By measuring quality of life impacts, doctors can better understand and communicate the holistic value of aesthetic procedures.
For those considering such treatments, partnering with a provider who prioritizes listening, customization, and patient happiness is key.
With an increasingly diverse array of aesthetic options, finding the right fit for your unique needs and goals is more possible than ever.
So while eternal youth may remain elusive, for now, a bit of that ageless vampire magic can be within reach. A few simple injections and laser zaps could translate into transformative gains in outer radiance and inner joy.
Ask providers about quantifying quality-of-life changes to better understand the wide-ranging benefits. And who knows, maybe you'll find yourself "Looking better, feeling better, and living better."