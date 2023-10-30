Look and Feel Better With 'Vampire' Treatments

Seeking youthful skin without surgery? Well, Halloween may be over, but it’s never too late to summon your inner vampire—ageless beauty and facial glow ala your own blood— spun into concentrate platelets for facials and fills for plump smooth skin.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian rave about the results of swanky new “vampire treatments,” implying they’re life-changing.

Recent research shows these treatments improve satisfaction with appearance and quality of life.