President-Elect Donald Trump Ships Off Son’s Lover Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece as Ambassador in Sensational Move — Just Hours After Photos of Junior With New Squeeze Were Revealed

Trump took to Truth Social to share the news to his loyal supporters: "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.

"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."

Guilfoyle kicked off her career as a prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, but soon found herself in the Trump circle as his eldest son's fiancee.