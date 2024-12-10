President-Elect Donald Trump Ships Off Son’s Lover Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece as Ambassador in Sensational Move — Just Hours After Photos of Junior With New Squeeze Were Revealed
Guilfoyle is the latest bizarre selection Trump has made with just weeks until his inauguration.
Donald Trump has announced he is selecting his son's lover Kimberly Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece in an unexpected move.
The President-elect made the announcement on Tuesday, just hours after Donald Trump Jr. was spotted with socialite Bettina Anderson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump took to Truth Social to share the news to his loyal supporters: "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.
"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."
Guilfoyle kicked off her career as a prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, but soon found herself in the Trump circle as his eldest son's fiancee.
A source explained the incoming president's thinking: "There were a ton of people vying for this. It is one of the hottest posts in the world.
"Not just because it's an amazing place place to live, but because it's a hotbed of activity with everything that is happening in Syria, throughout the middle east, and the migrant crisis."
The insider added: "He wants her to represent him on the world stage. She studied international law and will be amazing spokeswoman for Donald Trump.
"She'll be the Jackie O of the MAGA movement," referring to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
The former Fox News host and Trump Jr. began dating in 2018, but things took a turn when he was spotted with Anderson in September, leading a shocked Guilfoyle to step away from the Trump family, missing out on their Thanksgiving festivities and putting their engagement at risk.
Trump's ambassador announcement came just hours after Trump Jr. and Anderson were seen during a cozy date night.
Trump Jr., 46, was seen treating Anderson, 37, to a lavish birthday dinner at a Florida hotspot – and neither attempted to conceal their PDA.
The couple hung out at the popular downtown Palm Beach restaurant Buccan, which is located three-miles from the socialite's West Palm Best townhome, according to sources.
Onlookers recalled the suspected couple looking "smitten" with each other, holding hands and laughing as they left the restaurant and walked to Trump Jr.'s truck, which was parked directly across the street.
Insiders further claimed Trump Jr. and Anderson have been spending a lot of time at the philanthropist's town house as of late, further raising eyebrows about their seemingly close relationship.
Following Trump Jr. and Anderson's appearance together earlier this year, sources claimed they would "never make it to the altar".
They said at the time: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over.”
Trump's selection of Guilfoyle adds to the batch of baffling decisions the 78-year-old has made for his cabinet, including Matt Gaetz as U.S. Attorney General - he has since withdrawn his name - Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, and Robert Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services,