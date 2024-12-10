Where’s Kimberly? Donald Trump Jr. Packs on PDA with Socialite Lover Bettina Anderson … 2 Weeks After Radar Revealed He and Guilfoyle Will 'Never Make It to the Altar'

Despite his alleged engagement to Guilfoyle , 55, 46-year-old Trump Jr. was seen treating Anderson, 37, to a lavish birthday dinner at a Florida hotspot – and neither attempted to conceal their PDA.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect's son has been spotted flaunting his rumored relationship with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson on a cozy date night.

Trump Jr. and Anderson were spotted enjoying a nearly two-hour long dinner at Buccan in Palm Beach.

Trump Jr. was spotted with Anderson at popular downtown Palm Beach restaurant Buccan, which is conveniently located three-miles from the socialite's West Palm Best townhome, according to sources.

The pair were said to be in no rush and stayed at the restaurant for nearly two hours. When they emerged from the restaurant shortly before 10 PM, Trump Jr. was seen wearing a blue suit and crisp white button down, while Anderson wore flowy black pants and a tailored vest top.

Onlookers recalled the suspected couple looking "smitten" with each other, holding hands and laughing as they left the restaurant and walked to Trump Jr.'s truck, which was parked directly across the street.