Where’s Kimberly? Donald Trump Jr. Packs on PDA with Socialite Lover Bettina Anderson … 2 Weeks After Radar Revealed He and Guilfoyle Will 'Never Make It to the Altar'
Donald Trump Jr. sparked breakup rumors with Kimberly Guilfoyle when he was caught holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson.
When finacée Kimberly Guilfoyle is away, Donald Trump Jr. will play.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect's son has been spotted flaunting his rumored relationship with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson on a cozy date night.
Despite his alleged engagement to Guilfoyle, 55, 46-year-old Trump Jr. was seen treating Anderson, 37, to a lavish birthday dinner at a Florida hotspot – and neither attempted to conceal their PDA.
Trump Jr. was spotted with Anderson at popular downtown Palm Beach restaurant Buccan, which is conveniently located three-miles from the socialite's West Palm Best townhome, according to sources.
The pair were said to be in no rush and stayed at the restaurant for nearly two hours. When they emerged from the restaurant shortly before 10 PM, Trump Jr. was seen wearing a blue suit and crisp white button down, while Anderson wore flowy black pants and a tailored vest top.
Onlookers recalled the suspected couple looking "smitten" with each other, holding hands and laughing as they left the restaurant and walked to Trump Jr.'s truck, which was parked directly across the street.
Once they arrived at Trump Jr.'s car, he was said to have opened the door for Anderson before he climbed into the driver's seat and the two drove away together.
Insiders further claimed Trump Jr. and Anderson have been spending a lot of time at the philanthropist's town house as of late, further raising eyebrows about their seemingly close relationship.
This isn't the first time the president-elect's son and Anderson have been spotted out and about together.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Guilfoyle was said to be "rocked" after a previous intimate meeting between her fiancé and Anderson made headlines.
Once again, the pair were spotted dining at a Palm Beach hotspot, The Honor Bar, on August 17.
Eyewitnesses dismissed the notion of the meeting being for business purposes as they noted the flirtatious nature between the pair – and recalled Anderson kissing Trump Jr. at least three times.
One witness said: "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her.
"They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
The witness further insisted, "They were definitely on a date" before clarifying, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic – and you could tell they were intimate with each other".
Another source echoed the claim and said Anderson rubbed Trump Jr.'s thigh at one point during the lunch.
A third source added: "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."
In September, photos emerged of Trump Jr. and Anderson spending time together.
Amid the cheating scandal, sources claimed Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. would "never make it to the altar".
A source told RadarOnline.com: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over.”