Liam Payne's Girlfriend Returns to TikTok With Heartbreaking Home Videos of Singer Before his Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy made her TikTok return with a heartbreaking montage of home videos with the singer before his death.
Liam Payne's girlfriend has posted on TikTok for the first time since the singer's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Cassidy shared a heartbreaking montage of home videos to mark her return to the social media app.
Cassidy traveled with Payne to Argentina to attend his ex-bandmate Niall Horan's concert but left the country days before her boyfriend fell to his death aged 31 from his third-floor Buenos Aires hotel room on October 16.
Over the weekend Cassidy reflected on her romance with the former One Direction member in a heart-wrenching video.
The grieving girlfriend simply captioned her post: "I love you."
Her video featured a video montage of sweet moments with Payne set to Mazzy Star's Fade Into You. The snippets gave an intimate look into their relationship.
Clips of the couple being silly together – including the father-of-one playfully dragging Cassidy around the kitchen floor by her feet and hoisting her up in the air as she giggled – were featured in the post.
Cassidy also included more mundane moments with Payne as they lounged on the couch together and the late singer snuggled up next to her in bed.
Flashes of their travels together, bowling dates, glamorous events they attended and a sweet note Payne wrote her were also included in the montage.
Fans quickly rushed to Cassidy's comment section to send condolences as they continued to process the hitmaker's death almost two months after he unexpectedly passed away.
One TikTok user commented,"Thank you for loving him till the end" which received over 145,900 likes.
Another user wrote: "This is how he should be remembered. What a beautiful soul. We all miss you so much Liam."
A third posted: "So deeply sorry for your loss" while another echoed, "Take care of yourself girl."
Others asked Cassidy to not scrub her page of any videos of Payne, with one user pleading: "Please Kate, never delete your videos with Liam or listen to the bad comments. Thanks to you, for many of us, Payne's last moments were with you and they are in those videos."
Two days before Payne's death, Cassidy posted an eerie TikTok of traveling back to her Florida home from Argentina, which she captioned: "soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state."
In the video, which has garnered over 24.9million views since it was posted, Cassidy admitted she was "so ready to leave" the country.
She explained despite "loving" South America she "hates staying in one place too long" and her trip with Payne had been unexpectedly extended for several days.
Cassidy added: "We were supposed to be there for, like, five days, turned into two weeks and I was just like I need to go home."
Since Payne's death, Cassidy has faced scrutiny over her decision to leave the singer and travel back home, as well as her stylish appearance at his funeral.
While some critics seemingly attempted to blame Cassidy for Payne's death as he was said to be struggling with mental health and substance abuse, many defended Cassidy and rallied behind her.
