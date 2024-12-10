Liam Payne's Girlfriend Returns to TikTok With Heartbreaking Home Videos of Singer Before his Death

Liam Payne's girlfriend has posted on TikTok for the first time since the singer's death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Cassidy shared a heartbreaking montage of home videos to mark her return to the social media app.

Cassidy traveled with Payne to Argentina to attend his ex-bandmate Niall Horan's concert but left the country days before her boyfriend fell to his death aged 31 from his third-floor Buenos Aires hotel room on October 16.