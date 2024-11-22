How Elizabeth Hurley’s Model Son Damian is Comforting Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy: 'He’s a Shoulder to Cry On'
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has found support in Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, following the death of the One Direction band member.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Cassidy was spotted with Damian, 22, as the duo attended Payne's funeral on Wednesday.
The duo have gotten close after they met on social media and have relied on one another while grieving Payne's shocking death.
A source shared: "They have an incredible bond and Kate wanted somebody by her side on the day."
Following the singer's death, Damien, who is the 59-year-old actress' only child, also took to Instagram to post a touching tribute.
Next to a photograph of him and Payne hugging, he wrote: "One of the sweetest men I've ever met. a devastating loss. Thinking of and sending love to Liam's family, especially my beautiful friend [Cassidy]."
During Payne's funeral service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, Cassidy was seen in a long black coat with fur trim, and wore sunglasses while walking alongside Damian.
Cassidy, 25, was spotted looking at a large floral tribute of five white ten pin bowls at the entrance to the church, after she previously revealed Payne was all about the sport.
Following his death, Cassidy shared an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend.
She posted: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.
"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."
Payne's bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik were all in attendance at the service alongside his family and friends.
Malik postpone his UK tour dates, which were due to start this week, so that he could be at the funeral.
The four remaining members are said to have formed a new Whatsapp group so they can check in on each other.
A source revealed: "Liam's death has brought into sharp focus just how low someone can sink in almost plain sight and the lads have vowed that they won't let that happen again. Zayn has struggled for years with his well-being and has even admitted that he rarely goes out if he's not feeling too great."
They added: "... They have all agreed to make regular contact with one another from now and Zayn is the top priority due to his vulnerabilities."
Payne was found dead on October 16 on the CasaSur Palermo Hotel's courtyard after falling from a third-story balcony. He was 31 years old.
Plenty of notable names reacted to his passing, including Simon Cowell. The 65-year-old, who formed One Direction, said at the time: "I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And reading their messages today I believe you were..."
He added: "Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you..."
