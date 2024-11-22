How Elizabeth Hurley’s Model Son Damian is Comforting Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy: 'He’s a Shoulder to Cry On'

The duo have gotten close after they met on social media and have relied on one another while grieving Payne's shocking death.

A source shared: "They have an incredible bond and Kate wanted somebody by her side on the day."

Following the singer's death, Damien, who is the 59-year-old actress' only child, also took to Instagram to post a touching tribute.

Next to a photograph of him and Payne hugging, he wrote: "One of the sweetest men I've ever met. a devastating loss. Thinking of and sending love to Liam's family, especially my beautiful friend [Cassidy]."