Brad Pitt Thinks Angelina Jolie Brought Son Knox, 16, to Governors Awards to 'Push His Buttons' After Judge Signed Off on Vineyard Trial

Brad Pitt is said to be outraged over ex-wife Angelina Jolie taking their 16-year-old son Knox as her date to the Governors Awards.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claimed Pitt believed Knox's rare red-carpet appearance was orchestrated by Jolie "to push his buttons" after a judge signed off on their bitter Château Miraval trial.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, had been embroiled in a legal battle over the fate of their $350million French vineyard since 2022, when the Fight Club star filed a $67million lawsuit against his ex-wife, alleging she "vindictively" sold her 50 percent stake to a Russian billionaire without giving him an opportunity to make an offer.