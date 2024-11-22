Your tip
Brad Pitt Thinks Angelina Jolie Brought Son Knox, 16, to Governors Awards to 'Push His Buttons' After Judge Signed Off on Vineyard Trial

Composite photo of Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt reportedly believed Angelina Jolie took son Knox to the Governors Awards 'to push his buttons' amid their legal battle.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt is said to be outraged over ex-wife Angelina Jolie taking their 16-year-old son Knox as her date to the Governors Awards.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claimed Pitt believed Knox's rare red-carpet appearance was orchestrated by Jolie "to push his buttons" after a judge signed off on their bitter Château Miraval trial.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, had been embroiled in a legal battle over the fate of their $350million French vineyard since 2022, when the Fight Club star filed a $67million lawsuit against his ex-wife, alleging she "vindictively" sold her 50 percent stake to a Russian billionaire without giving him an opportunity to make an offer.

brad pitt angelina jolie court papers expose eight figure winery share
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie have been feuding in court over the fate of their $350million French vineyard, Château Miraval.

While Pitt alleged the former couple had a binding verbal agreement which gave him first dibs on buying out Jolie's stake in the vineyard, the Maleficent star argued she was entitled to dispose of her shares how she saw fit.

Pitt scored a legal victory when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed motions from Jolie to have his verbal agreement claims thrown out – and ruled in favor of the dispute going to trial.

Days after the ruling, Jolie shocked fans when she appeared on the red carpet for the 2024 Governors Awards alongside Knox, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

governors ball red carpet angelina jolie knox pp
Source: MEGA

Days after a judge ruled to move forward with the trial, Jolie made a rare red carpet appearance with son Knox.

It was Knox's first red carpet appearance in three years, when he attended the U.K. premiere of his mom's film Eternals with his siblings, Maddox, 23; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twin sister Vivienne, 16. Older brother Pax, 20, was notably absent from the family affair.

While fans gushed over the seemingly innocent mother-son moment, an insider claimed Pitt found the timing of the appearance and court ruling "a bit coincidental" and further interpreted the move as Jolie trying "to push his buttons".

The source told PageSix: "Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the (Château) Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards.

"So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox."

angelina jolie savoring ex brad pitt film flop
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Pitt believed his ex-wife went to the Governors Awards with their son 'to push his buttons'.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the vineyard case hasn't been the only legal battle to plague the ex-couple since their dramatic 2016 split.

Jolie recently dropped her lawsuit against the FBI seeking documents related to a 2016 incident on a private plane in which she accused the Se7en star of behaving violently towards her and their six children. The actress filed for divorce immediately following the incident.

In the years since their split, Pitt's relationship with his children has soured.

Daughter Shiloh was the most recent member of the Jolie-Pitt brood to drop their father's last name, which was preceded by Zahara notably introducing herself as "Zahara Jolie" at a sorority event.

brad pitt thinks angelina jolie brough son knox to governors awards to push his buttons
Source: MEGA

A separate source claimed Jolie had no influence on Knox's decision to join her at the Governors Awards.

Meanwhile, a separate insider pushed back and claimed Knox alone made the decision to step out with his mother for the star-studded affair.

The insider said: "Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side.

"He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there.

"She couldn't be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together."

A trial date has not been set in the Château Miraval case.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

