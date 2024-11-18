Your tip
Governors Award's Sexiest Moments — From Sharon Stone's Virginal All-White Look to Braless Nicole Kidman's Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Very Revealing Split Gown

Composite photo of Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie were among A-listers who attended the 2024 Governors Awards.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

The Governors Awards saw some of the sexiest looks from A-list celebs – and major wardrobe malfunctions.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the jaw-dropping moments from Sharon Stone's all-white look to Nicole Kidman's daring bra-less number, plus Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson packing on the PDA after the actor revealed their "secret" to a healthy marriage.

Tinseltown's hottest stars convened at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17 for the 2024 Governors Awards.

sharon stone governors ball
Source: MEGA

Stone wore a white tailored dress accessorized with a embellished brooch and silver clutch.

Before the event kicked off, celebrities strutted their stuff down the red carpet.

Among the standout looks of the even was Stone, 66, who dazzled in a virginal all-white gown.

The Basic Instinct star wore a tailored, long sleeve dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with an embellished butterfly brooch and silver handbag.

The 66-year-old opted to show off her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

governors ball red carpet angelina jolie knox pp
Source: MEGA

Jolie made a rare red-carpet appearance with son Knox.

In a rare red carpet appearance, Angelina Jolie stepped out with her son Knox on her arm.

Jolie, 49, wore a yellow and gold dress, which she accessorized with a diamond encrusted necklace and matching earrings.

Knox, 16, looked all grown up in a tuxedo, bow-tie and crisp white shirt. The mother-son duo beamed as they posed for photos together, with Jolie's arm lovingly locked around her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

It was the first time Knox made a red carpet in three years, when he attended the U.K. premiere of his mom's film Eternals with his siblings, Maddox, 23; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twin sister Vivienne, 16. Older brother Pax, 20, was notably absent from the family affair.

nicole kidman governors ball wardrobe malfunction
Source: MEGA

Kidman's black dress nearly caused her to trip on stage when she presented the Governor's Award.

Meanwhile, Kidman, 57, dazzled in a saucy black off-the-shoulder long sleeve ensemble, which featured an embellished halter top, peek-a-boo cut-out and thigh-high slit.

The dress nearly caused the Perfect Couple star to fall on her face later in the evening when she took the stage to present the Governor's Award to Juliet Taylor.

As Kidman walked out on the slick, glossy floor, she appeared to have trouble with her stiletto heels.

nicole kidman wardrobe malfunction governors awards oscars yt
Source: @oscars/youtube

Kidman briefly went barefoot as she adjusted her heel on stage.

Her shoes seemingly caught on her dress as she approached the podium.

In an attempt to avoid an embarrassing moment in front of star-studded audience, Kidman hopped slightly as she took a second to readjust her heels, causing her to briefly stand on stage barefoot, before she laughed off the mishap.

Always the professional, Kidman carried on with her duties, prompting a roaring applause from the crowd. She later embraced Taylor with a warm smile as she took the stage to accept the award.

tom hanks rita wilson governors ball
Source: MEGA

Hanks and Wilson packed on the PDA in coordinating red carpet looks.

Also in attendance was beloved Hollywood royalty Hanks, 68, and Wilson, 68, who have been married since 1988.

The couple cozied up to each other on the red carpet, with Wilson wearing a sparkly silver dress with billowing long sleeves. Her outfit complimented Hanks, who donned a sharp tuxedo and silver tie. Wilson opted for a mod half-up hairstyle and frosty makeup.

Their red carpet PDA comes after Hanks bluntly revealed their "secret" to a happy, healthy marriage.

Hanks told E! News: "Finding each other! How about that?"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

