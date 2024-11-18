Eva Longoria Reveals Secrets of Why Marriage to José Bastón Works: 'He's Not My Best Friend… He Serves a Different Function'
Eva Longoria recently shared what makes her marriage to José Bastón work as they both juggle careers in the entertainment industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress said: "He makes me laugh, and he's a really good partner, and he supports me in everything I do. I support him in everything he does. We don't compete for attention or spotlight.''
The Desperate Housewives star continued: "He loves for me to be on the red carpet. It's one place he hates and he hates it. He hates Instagram. He's like, 'Please don't put me on your Instagram.' That's why he's never on my social media. Once a while I try to slip him in there.''
Longoria and Bastón — who have been married since 2016 — often keep their marital life out of the spotlight. Despite her successful career in Hollywood, the Texas native isn't bothered by her spouse's reserved nature.
The brunette beauty explained: "It's actually refreshing to be with somebody who doesn't need that constant validation of like 'remind people we're together, remind people, I need to be on a red carpet.' He’s just a really kind partner."
While discussing their dynamic, Longoria quickly clarified her husband's role in her life.
Longoria said: "No, I have best friends. He doesn't need to occupy that role. It's a different relationship."
The mom-of-one continued: "My best friends are my best friends, and I go to them for things. And my husband is my partner. He’s there for a different function, and he really excels in that role in my life."
In recent weeks, Longoria's international lifestyle placed her in the hot seat after she discussed relocating to Spain shortly after Donald Trump won the presidential election.
Longoria told Marie Claire: “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge."
She added: "Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”
Longoria has been a vocal about voting in the U.S. despite splitting her time between Mexico and Spain for several years.
She stated: “I’m privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”
Longoria later clarified her sentiments about the election while talking with Ana Navarro on The View's "Behind the Table" podcast.
Longoria exclaimed: “Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of [President-elect Donald] Trump. I just don't like that it's politicized because the [article’s] author did a really good job talking about my patriotism."
The businesswoman stressed to the political commentator: “I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American. I didn't want it to be taken that I left because of Trump — absolutely not — or because of the elections.”
