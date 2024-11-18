Eva Longoria Reveals Secrets of Why Marriage to José Bastón Works: 'He's Not My Best Friend… He Serves a Different Function'

Eva Longoria recently shared what makes her marriage to José Bastón work as they both juggle careers in the entertainment industry , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress said: "He makes me laugh, and he's a really good partner, and he supports me in everything I do. I support him in everything he does. We don't compete for attention or spotlight.''

The Desperate Housewives star continued: "He loves for me to be on the red carpet. It's one place he hates and he hates it. He hates Instagram. He's like, 'Please don't put me on your Instagram.' That's why he's never on my social media. Once a while I try to slip him in there.''