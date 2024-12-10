Viral Comic Matt Rife Confesses to Losing Virginity in Backseat 'Quickie' with Older Woman

Comedian Matt Rife got candid with the shockingly awkward tale of his first sexual encounter in high school. In his bombshell new memoir, Your Mom's Gonna Love Me, the controversial comic detailed his bizarre "quickie" in the backseat of a car as an "awkward" teen – and how the girl's jarring back tattoo will forever be engrained in his memory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Rife was shocked to see the woman he lost his virginity to had a Justin Bieber tramp stamp.

Rife, who made headlines with touchy jokes made in his Netflix special last year, opened up about his time as an "ugly" teen in high school who lost his virginity "the All-American way" at age 17 – in the backseat of a Honda. The 29-year-old recalled being a 115-pound, hair-gelled "nobody" in rural Ohio who linked up with a woman on Instagram who was a few years older than him.

Source: MEGA The comedian's new memoir is filled with shocking moments from his childhood and 'awkward' teenage years.

Rife said the two were parked in her car – since he didn't have his license yet – and were sitting at the end of the long driveway leading up to his house when things started to escalate. Of the "quick" experience, the comic explained: "We were lying there in that cramped little back seat in this spooning position, playing 'Just The Tip' – don't judge, it's how most of you got here.

"It was very good (for me), it was very, very fast, and I don't believe I used protection. Pretty much as high school as you can possibly get." Rife said as the woman was turning over for "round two", he was shocked to see squiggly text tattooed on her lower back. He was even more shocked to read the words: "Never Say Never" – a loud ode to Justin Bieber's massive hit song and documentary.

Source: MEGA Rife made headlines with his Netflix special last year, 'Natural Selection', where he faced backlash over domestic violence jokes.

Rife then confessed: "Now, I really wish I could tell you that this gave me pause. That I took in the absolute profoundness of these words and stopped myself to have a little think. "Like, when she chose to get this line tattooed right above her butt, was my new girlfriend trying to be clever-maybe even encouraging— to desperate adolescent hornballs like myself? Was this an attempt at some kind of vaguely witty quasi-sexual pun?"

He told himself: "Hey kid, you might be fugly, but shoot your shot! So to speak! Or was she literally just like, 'That's my favorite Justin Bieber song! Put it on my back like a bullseye'!" Rife said he ultimately didn’t care about the tattoo and was simply thrilled to lose his virginity after years of facing rejection from girls.

Later in the memoir, Rife went further into detail about his difficult years in high school and being a "red flag" to those around him. He wrote: "I got subzero interest from the girls at my school. Honestly, it was so bad I've blocked out all of my multiple rejections. I had two kisses from fourteen to seventeen year old. And both of those experiences would be big enough red flags to ward off any girl with a pulse."

Rife also detailed his first kiss with a girl he referred to as "Numero Uno", which he said they both "bombed" after he anticipated a "peck" and she went in for a "full-on makeout". Despite a difficult childhood, Rife's run as the "class clown" eventually led him to become a famous comedian who got his big break from a TikTok clip.

After one of his stand-up performances in Phoenix back in 2022, he was encouraged by a friend to post a shortened clip on the platform – which ended up going massively viral. The move led to Rife self-producing two stand-up specials, landing a major comedy tour, and signing a multi-special deal with Netflix, along with a development deal for a workplace comedy.

Source: MEGA The comedian got his big break from a TikTok clip of one of his stand-up shows that went viral in 2022.